=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- On November 3, 2017 ANDRITZ AG was informed that certain subsidiaries of BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, USA, as shown on the table below, have holdings in ANDRITZ AG, which is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange. As of November 2, 2017 these subsidiaries held a total of 4.01% of ANDRITZ AG's share capital (104,000,000 shares). Person subject to notification obligation: * Name: BlackRock, Inc. * City: Wilmington * Country: USA Details to the stake-holdings as of November 2, 2017: ______________________________________________________________________________ | | % of voting | % of voting | |Total number of| | |rights attached|rights through |Total of both | voting rights | | | to shares |financial/other| in % | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|__instruments__|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 3.87% | 0.13% | 4.01% | 104,000,000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 3.85% | 0.15% | 3.99% | | |_notification__|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| Notified details of the resulting situation: ______________________________________________________________________________ |Voting rights| | | | | |attached to | | | | | |shares_______|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________| | | Number of | | % of voting | | |__ISIN_Code__|_voting_rights_|_______________|____rights_____|________________| |AT0000730007 | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | |_____________|(Sec_91_BörseG)|(Sec_92_BörseG)|(Sec_91_BörseG)|(Sec_92_BörseG)_| |_____________|_______________|______4,027,777|_______________|___________3.87%| |SUBTOTAL_____|_______________|______4,027,777|_______________|___________3.87%| _____________________________________________________________________________ |Financial / | |Other | |Instruments | |pursuant to | |sec. 91a, para.| |1,_no._1_BörseG| | | | |Number of voting| | | | | | | | | | | |rights that may | | | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | be | % of voting | | instrument | Date | Period |acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_______________|______________|____________|___exercised____|________________| |Securities_Lent|______________|____________|__________64,675|___________0.06%| |SUBTOTAL_______|______________|____________|__________64,675|___________0.06%| ______________________________________________________________________________ |Financial / | |Other | |Instruments | |pursuant to | |sec. 91a, | |para. 1, no.| |3_BörseG____| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise |Physical / | Number of | % of voting | | instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |____________|____________|___________|_Settlement_|_____________|_____________| |CFD_________|____________|___________|____Cash____|_______73,738|________0.07%| |SUBTOTAL____|____________|___________|____________|_______73,738|________0.07%| Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: ______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares held | other |Total of both| | No. | Name |controlled |directly (%) | instruments | (%) | | | | by no. | |held directly| | |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____(%)_____|_____________| | 1 |BlackRock, | | | | | |__________|Inc._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | 2 |Trident | 1 | | | | |__________|Merger,_LLC__|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | 3 |Investment | 2 | | | | | |Management, | | | | | |__________|LLC__________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | 4 |Holdco 2, | 1 | | | | |__________|Inc._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | 5 |Financial | 4 | | | | | |Management, | | | | | |__________|Inc._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | 6 |BlackRock | 5 | | | | |__________|Holdco_4,_LLC|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | 7 |BlackRock | 6 | | | | |__________|Holdco_6,_LLC|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | 8 |Delaware | 7 | | | | |__________|Holdings_Inc.|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Institutional| | | | | | 9 |Trust | 8 | | | | | |Company, | | | | | | |National | | | | | |__________|Association__|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | 10 |BlackRock | 8 | | | | |__________|Fund_Advisors|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | 11 |Capital | 5 | | | | | |Holdings, | | | | | |__________|Inc._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | 12 |BlackRock | 11 | | | | |__________|Advisors,_LLC|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | 13 |International| 5 | | | | | |Holdings, | | | | | |__________|Inc._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BR Jersey | | | | | | 14 |International| 13 | | | | |__________|Holdings_L.P.|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | 16 |(Singapore) | 14 | | | | | |Holdco Pte. | | | | | |__________|Ltd._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | 16 |(Singapore) | 15 | | | | |__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | 17 |Asia-Pac | 15 | | | | |__________|Holdco,_LLC__|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BlackRock HK | | | | | | 18 |Holdco | 17 | | | | |__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Asset | | | | | | 19 |Management | 18 | | | | | |North Asia | | | | | |__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

| 20 |BlackRock | 18 | | | | |__________|Cayco_Limited|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Trident | | | | | | 21 |Holding | 20 | | | | | |Company | | | | | |__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | 22 |Japan | 21 | | | | |__________|Holdings_GK__|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | 23 |Japan Co., | 22 | | | | |__________|Ltd._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | 24 |Australia | 14 | | | | | |Holdco Pty. | | | | | |__________|Ltd._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Investment | | | | | | 25 |Management | 24 | | | | | |(Australia) | | | | | |__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | 26 |BlackRock | 14 | | | | |__________|Holdco_3,_LLC|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | 27 |Canada | 26 | | | | |__________|Holdings_LP__|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | 28 |Canada | 27 | | | | |__________|Holdings_ULC_|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Asset | | | | | | 29 |Management | 28 | | | | | |Canada | | | | | |__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | 30 |BlackRock | 14 | | | | |__________|Group_Limited|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | 31 |Advisors (UK)| 30 | | | | |__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | 32 |International| 30 | | | | |__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | 33 |(Netherlands)| 30 | | | | |__________|B.V._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | 34 |Investment | 30 | | | | | |Management | | | | | |__________|(UK)_Limited_|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Asset | | | | | | 35 |Management | 34 | | | | | |Deutschland | | | | | |__________|AG___________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| Further inquiry note: Dr. Michael Buchbauer Head of Group Finance, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979 Fax: +43 316 6902 465 mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

