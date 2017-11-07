smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading solutions pioneer, announces today that BayernLB, a publicly regulated bank based in Munich Germany, is now live with smartTrade's LiquidityFX platform.

BayernLB was looking for a proven technology partner able to meet their sophisticated connectivity, aggregation, pricing, execution and risk management needs. Their key driver was to obtain an accurate and real-time view of the liquidity, strong pricing capabilities in order to improve their client offering and efficient risk management functionalities. Being able to deliver an end-to-end platform in a challenging timeframe while meeting all the regulatory requirements were the main selection criteria. After a thorough evaluation of several vendors, BayernLB chose smartTrade's Liquidity FX solution for its ability to provide a powerful and proven trading and pricing solution which fulfilled all their needs, was easy to integrate and capable of evolving to support future FX and multi-asset models.

"We chose smartTrade Technologies because they show great expertise and demonstrated flexibility to accommodate us and our clients' needs. They have met our tight time to market constraint and have enabled us to launch our new platform according to schedule," mentioned Henning PRELLE, Head of FX Trading at BayernLB. "With smartTrade, we feel we are working with a partner who will support us in our future needs and advise us on ways to extend our offering," he added.

"We are very pleased to be working with BayernLB and increasing our footprint in Germany," said David VINCENT, CEO at smartTrade Technologies. "We were able to leverage on our extensive MiFID 2 knowledge to quickly adapt and implement a full LiquidityFX solution for BayernLB's internal needs as well as external requirements such as BaFin," he concluded.

About BayernLB:

BayernLB is a leading financial services provider for the Bavarian and German economies. Its focus is on serving its customers. These include Mittelstand companies and large corporates, savings banks and public authorities, customers in the real estate industry, and retail customers, who are served primarily by the Deutsche Kreditbank (DKB) subsidiary. It is owned by the Free State of Bavaria and the Bavarian savings banks.

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, a pioneer in multi-asset electronic trading solutions, delivers innovative and intelligent technology enabling you to focus on your trading and grow your business while lowering total cost of ownership and allowing you to quickly adapt to changing market requirements.

smartTrade Technologies provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities and Derivatives asset classes with connectivity to over 95 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management capabilities and a HTML5 user interface. We work with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and hedge funds to proprietary trading desks. LiquidityFX for FX and smartFI for Fixed Income, are solutions available as software only or as a fully managed and hosted service, collocated in all the main market places globally. For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net.

