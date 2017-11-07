COPENHAGEN, DENMARK -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/17 -- Nordea Bank AB (publ) (EURONEXT PARIS: XHFT)

Paris- TEMP:XHFT

THIS NOTICE RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

THE DISTRIBUTION OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW, AND PERSONS INTO WHOSE POSSESSION THIS ANNOUNCEMENT COMES ARE REQUESTED TO INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT, AND TO OBSERVE, ANY SUCH RESTRICTIONS.

7 November 2017

NORDEA ANNOUNCES CONSENT SOLICITATIONS

NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL)

(Incorporated with limited liability in the Kingdom of Sweden)

announces invitations to holders of its outstanding notes listed in the table below

(each a "Series" and, together, the "Notes")

to consent to (i) certain modifications of the terms and conditions (the "Conditions") of the relevant Series and related documents in connection with the proposed re-domiciliation of the Issuer from Sweden to Finland, and (ii) certain other modifications of the Conditions, by approving a resolution of the holders of such Series (a "Resolution"), all as further described in the consent solicitation memorandum dated 7 November 2017 prepared by the Issuer (the "Consent Solicitation Memorandum" and each such invitation in respect of a Series, a "Consent Solicitation"). Capitalised terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined shall have the meanings given to them in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7607V_1-2017-11-7.pdf

