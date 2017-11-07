Infosys and the Adecco Group Redefine the Future of Staffing

LONDON, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A Mobile-first, Cloud-based, End-to-end Digital Platform, 'Adia' by the Adecco Group Meets Emerging Opportunities in the Staffing Industry

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, and the Adecco Group, a Fortune Global 500 company and the leading global HR Solutions provider, are transforming the staffing industry by bringing together the power of data, domain, technology and speed to create a brand new business in the world of staffing. This is fundamental for introducing new innovations that help the Adecco Group unlock the opportunities of the platform economy, as well as transform the Adecco Group's core operations.

Powered by Infosys, the Adecco Group's end-to-end online staffing platform Adia has already gained momentum across multiple cities in Switzerland and the UK, and will be expanding into more countries in the coming quarters. This new platform leverages the Adecco Group's key strengths in the industry by providing scale, speed and agility to introduce new ways of doing business in the digital economy.

Adia aims at revolutionising the industry by matching the demand and supply of talent more effectively and managing that talent more efficiently. Targeting candidates and clients across multiple industry segments such as hospitality, events, logistics and many more, Adia makes it possible for employers to find temporary staff for short term assignments and provides a brand new experience to both clients and candidates.

The platform's algorithm matches jobs to workers based on skills, level of experience, and proximity to the place of work as well as the job seeker's real-time availability. The user can hire new staff, plan shifts, issue contracts and approve timesheets from this platform, all in real-time.

Alain Dehaze, Chief Executive Officer, the Adecco Group, said, "At the Adecco Group we are focused on transformation and innovation to capture the opportunities we see in the evolving world of work. We are thrilled with the success Adia has experienced so far and we're looking forward to continuing the international rollout over the coming quarters. As part of our co-creation strategy, we're working with Infosys to bring innovation across other parts of the business and we are delighted to have partnered with the best-in-class to boost our digital strategy and power our vision of what's next in the staffing industry."

Rajesh Krishnamurthy, President and Head of Europe, Infosys, said, "The pace of change we're experiencing today is unprecedented and it urges organisations to constantly renew themselves, as well as leverage technology to develop new business models, if they are to remain relevant and succeed in an increasingly evolving world. Over the past few years, the emergence of the 'platform economy' has set the pace of success for the most valuable companies in the world. By bringing speed, scale and an innovative platform that connects candidates and employers, while enhancing the Adecco Group's unique expertise, we're powering change in the industry, helping the Adecco Group fundamentally redefine the future of staffing and realise its vision of the future of work."

