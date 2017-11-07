The share capital of BioPorto A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 8 November 2017 in the ISIN below.





ISIN: DK0011048619 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: BioPorto ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 142,494,056 shares (DKK 142,494,056) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 13,015,625 shares (DKK 13,015,625) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 155,509,681 shares (DKK 155,509,681) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 3.20 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BIOPOR ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3433 -----------------------------------------------------------





