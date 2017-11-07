Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ZEAL Network SE (-) ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements 07-Nov-2017 / 11:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ZEAL Network SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of disclosure / English: November 10, 2017 English: http://www.zeal-network.co.uk/investors/publications/ ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Category Code: NOR TIDM: - LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 Sequence No.: 4815 End of Announcement EQS News Service 625915 07-Nov-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2017 05:01 ET (10:01 GMT)