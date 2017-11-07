Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 07/11/2017 / 18:35 UTC+8 *KWG Property Holding Limited* *Gross Pre-sales Value Increased by 92.9% y-o-y Amounting to RMB4,361 million in October 2017* (7 November 2017 - Hong Kong) KWG Property Holding Limited ("KWG Property" or the "Group", 1813.HK), one of the leading property developers in Guangzhou, is pleased to announce its pre-sales result for October 2017. In October 2017, the Group's gross pre-sales value amounted to RMB4,361 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 92.9%, in terms of gross pre-sales GFA amounted to 256,000 sq.m. The Group's attributable pre-sales value amounted to RMB3,237 million with an attributable pre-sales area of 185,000 sq.m. _- End -_ *About KWG Property (HKSE stock code: 1813)* Established in 1995, KWG Property is one of the leading property developers focusing on mid to high-end properties with premium quality in prime locations in Guangzhou. Going through 22 years of development, the Group has an efficient property development system, as well as a balanced product portfolio which includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, office buildings, hotels and shopping malls. Currently, the Group has expanded to high potential markets outside of Guangzhou. A strategic development framework has been formed, with Guangzhou, Foshan, Hainan and Nanning as its hub for South China, Suzhou, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Hefei, Xuzhou, Jiaxing and Taizhou for East China, Chengdu for Southwest China, Beijing, Tianjin for North China, Wuhan for Central China and the Group's footprint has been expanded to Hong Kong since this year. _Issued by Cornerstones Communications Ltd. on behalf of KWG Property Holding Limited. For further information, please contact:_ *KWG Property Holding Limited * Hoffman Tsui / Roger Law / Helen Qiu / Sandra Huang Tel: (86) 20-8550 0828 / (852) 2655 1933/ (852) 2655 1980 / (852) 2655 1918 Fax: (86) 20-8550 0990 / (852) 2878 7091 Email: hoffmantsui@kwgproperty.com / roger_law@kwgproperty.com / helen.qiu@kwgproperty.com / sandra.huang@kwgproperty.com *Cornerstones Communications Ltd.* Kylie Yeung / Cham Chen / Yesan Ma Tel: (852) 2903 9290 / 2903 9299 / 2903 9287 Fax: (852) 2887 1712 Email: kylie.yeung@cornerstonescom.com / cham.chen@cornerstonescom.com / yesan.ma@cornerstonescom.com Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QSYDNXWPLY [1] Document title: KWG Property Holding Limited Gross Pre-sales Value Increased by 92.9% y-o-y Amounting to RMB4,361 million in October 2017 07/11/2017 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b47fe5db4e83debf9bf283175c2e405a&application_id=625947&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

