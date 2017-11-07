sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,69 Euro		-0,205
-0,94 %
WKN: A0LR93 ISIN: DE000A0LR936 Ticker-Symbol: ST5 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STEICO SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STEICO SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,67
21,755
12:22
21,652
21,762
12:22
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STEICO SE
STEICO SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STEICO SE21,69-0,94 %