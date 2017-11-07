Full-service financial institution will use eGain solution to provide consultative customer service across contact centers and branch offices.



SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN), the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions, today announced that American Eagle Financial Credit Union, a full-service financial institution, selected eGain Knowledge+AI to provide member service across contact centers and branch offices.



A cooperative owned by members, American Eagle FCU has served generations of customers since 1935. As the institution continues to grow, call volumes are expected to rise 10% annually over the next five years. At the same time, customer service agents will need to remain proficient in their knowledge of multiple products while delivering accurate and consistent service that is compliant with regulations and best practices.



Because of these trends, American Eagle FCU conducted a search for an omnichannel knowledge management system - an application designed to capture all the information within an organization and make it easily available to employees, especially customer service, as well as website visitors. The Credit Union selected eGain based on its rich functionality, consultative guidance, and proof points.



"Providing consultative service across broad financial product portfolios with rich features requires agents to grow 30-pound brains," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "We are delighted to make it easy for American Eagle FCU employees to serve their members."



In the initial roll-out, on-site and remote agents in American Eagle FCU's Member Contact Center, Loan Phone Center, Operations Resource Center, and Mortgage Department will use eGain to serve members across contact centers and retail branches. The company subsequently plans to offer more robust digital service capabilities through its web site.



More Information



To learn more about eGain AI Knowledge and how to try it risk-free, visit:



http://www.egain.com/products/knowledge_agent/



http://www.egain.com/products/web_self-service/



http://www.egain.com/try-buy



About American Eagle Financial Credit Union American Eagle Financial Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative headquartered in East Hartford, CT. It is the largest community credit union in Connecticut with 13 community offices, 122,000 members, and $1.5 billion in assets. AEFCU has retail offices in Bloomfield, Cromwell, East Hartford, Enfield, Farmington, Glastonbury, Manchester, Newington, Plainville, Southington, South Windsor, West Hartford, and Vernon. The Credit Union offers banking services to everyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school and businesses in Hartford, Middlesex, New Haven, and Tolland counties in CT. The Credit Union was founded in 1935 by employees of Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. Member deposits are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), a U.S. government agency. www.americaneagle.org.



About eGain



eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.



eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.



eGain media contact Tim Cox ZingPR on behalf of eGain Tim@ZingPR.com