CHORUS Selects Elsevier's Scopus Data to Strengthen its Services for Institutions and Funders

CHORUS, a not-for-profit organization committed to making articles reporting on funded research easily and permanently accessible and Elsevier, an information analytics business specializing in science and health, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding setting out how they will work together to further enhance low-cost compliance options for public access to published research and for institutions to showcase their outputs.

Specifically, the MOU enables CHORUS to use Elsevier's Scopus database, the world's largest abstract and citation database of peer-reviewed scientific literature, as one of the key bibliometric databases to help identify, monitor and extract publication metadata on funded research associated with its Institution Dashboard Service.

As a non-profit organization and service CHORUS uses the capabilities of existing research platforms, databases and repositories, to develop an infrastructure - and seamless workflow - which facilitates sustainable public access, sharing, discoverability, reporting, and preservation of publications reporting on funded research.

With access to Scopus data, either through its API or web interface, CHORUS will be able to efficiently and comprehensively identify articles that have been funded by CHORUS partner agencies at specific institutions. This enables CHORUS to provide institutions with a richer view on open access compliance, giving greater power to institutions as they take steps to comply with open or public access mandates. Institutions will also benefit from greater visibility of their research, as CHORUS will provide a link-back to article records on the publisher site as well as Scopus, for additional article metadata review such as cited-by counts.

Patrick Crisfulla, Vice President Product Management at Elsevier, said: "We are delighted to be expanding Elsevier's existing partnership with CHORUS by enabling CHORUS to use Scopus data to enhance visibility of an institution's research output. We look forward to continuing to work with CHORUS to give greater power to institutions as they seek to comply with open or public access mandates."

Howard Ratner, Executive Director CHORUS Inc., said: "CHORUS aims to improve the interoperability between funder, publisher, and university systems and minimize duplication of effort and expense through the application of widely used standards, services, and best practices. Scopus gives us access to one of the best database of bibliographic content available, helping to improve our infrastructure for optimal identification of articles authored by institution staff, authors and faculty."

About CHORUS

CHORUS is creating a future where the output flowing from funded research is easily and permanently discoverable, accessible and verifiable by anyone in the world. By providing the necessary metadata infrastructure and governance to enable a smooth, low-friction interface between funders, authors, institutions and publishers in a distributed network environment, CHORUS can minimize public access compliance burdens while increasing access to literature and data in support of funder mandates worldwide. www.chorusaccess.org

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, Scival, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries www.elsevier.com

Scopus is part of Elsevier's Research Intelligence portfolio, an offering of solutions that supports the three primary pillars of strategic research management workflow: enable research, conduct research, and share research. Other solutions include: Pure, SciVal and Analytical Services.

