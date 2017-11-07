Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Liberty Property's Q3 Total Operating Revenues and FFO per Share Beat Forecasts

Research Desk Line-up: Boston Properties Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

During Q3 FY17, Liberty Property's total operating revenues grew to $193.65 million from $190.86 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's total operating revenues number also topped market consensus estimates of $167.9 million. The Company generated $129.36 million of revenues from rental income in Q3 FY17 compared to $140.70 million in the year-ago corresponding period. Operating expense reimbursement were $40.12 million during Q3 FY17 versus $50.16 million in the previous year's same quarter. Furthermore, development service fee income was $24.18 million during the reported quarter.

The real estate investment holding trust reported comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders of $65.13 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17 compared to $50.60 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16. The Company's NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) available to common shareholders during Q3 FY17 stood at $99.25 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to $99.59 million, or $0.66 per diluted share in Q3 FY16. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected the Company to report NAREIT FFO of $0.66 per diluted share

Earnings Metrics

Liberty Property's total operating expenses increased to $138.78 million in Q3 FY17 from $115.56 million in Q3 FY16. For Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $119.30 million versus $139.60 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's reported operating income of $54.88 million compared to $75.32 million in the prior year's same quarter. Furthermore, the Company's operating income for same store properties increased by 3.0% y-o-y on a cash basis and by 2.6% y-o-y on during the third quarter of FY17.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, industrial portfolio's same-store operating income was up by 5.2% on a cash basis and 4.3% on a straight-line basis. However, same-store operating income for the office portfolio decreased by 7.7% y-o-y on a cash basis and by 5.3% y-o-y on a straight-line basis during Q3 FY17.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In Q3 FY17, net cash provided by operating activities was $261.59 million compared to $291.66 million in Q3 FY16. As on September 30, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents balance of $47.67 million versus $43.64 million as on September 30, 2016. The Company's mortgage loans were $269.38 billion as on September 30, 2017, compared to $276.65 billion as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, unsecured notes as on September 30, 2017, was $2.28 billion compared to $2.28 billion in December 31, 2016.

Outlook

Liberty Property's management increased the funds from operations guidance range for full year FY17 to $2.54 to $2.57 from a previously provided guidance range of $2.49 to $2.55.

Stock Performance

On Monday, November 06, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $44.04, slightly falling 0.07% from its previous closing price of $44.07. A total volume of 635.68 thousand shares have exchanged hands. Liberty Property Trust's stock price surged 6.63% in the last three months, 8.39% in the past six months, and 13.74% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have rallied 11.49%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 18.57 and has a dividend yield of 3.63%. At Monday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $6.45 billion.

