Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: The Interpublic Reported Flat Adjusted EPS Growth

Research Desk Line-up: Omnicom Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on The Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc. (NYSE: IPG) ("The Interpublic"), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=IPG, following the Company's announcement of its financial results on October 24, 2017, for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017. The New York-based Company reported a 0.5% y-oy growth in organic revenues over the prior year's same period. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Advertising Agencies industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on October 17, 2017, its financial results for Q3 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on Omnicom when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on IPG; also brushing on OMC. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=IPG

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=OMC

Earnings Reviewed

During the three months ended September 30, 2017, The Interpublic reported total revenue of $1.90 billion, which came in 1% below the $1.92 billion recorded at the end of Q3 FY16. The total revenue numbers missed market expectations of $1.95 billion. However, the Company posted a 0.5% growth in organic revenue, which, excluding the impact of lower pass-through revenue, increased 1.5% y-o-y.

The marketing and advertising Company reported a net income of $146.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17 compared to $128.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the prior year's corresponding period. Meanwhile, the Company's adjusted net income was $122.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17 compared to $124.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the past year's comparable quarter. Wall Street had expected the Company to report adjusted net income of $0.33 per diluted share.

Operating Metrics

In the reported quarter, The Interpublic incurred $1.23 billion on salaries and related expenses, which was flat compared to the year-ago same quarter. The staff cost ratio was 64.5% in Q3 FY17 compared to 63.9% a year ago. The Company's office and general expenses came in at $455.9 million for Q3 FY17 versus $486.2 million in the year-ago comparable period. The Company's operating income increased to $219.1 million, or 11.5% of total revenues, during Q3 FY17 from $208.0 million, or 10.8% of total revenues, in the third quarter of FY16.

Revenue by Region

The Company generated a total of $1.16 billion from the US markets, which was 0.8% lower than the $1.17 billion reported in Q3 FY16. Meanwhile, International revenues declined 1.3% to $746.6 million in Q3 FY17 from $756.3 million in the last year's corresponding period.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During the first three-quarters of FY17, The Interpublic reported a negative net cash flow from operating activities of $139.0 million compared to a negative net cash flow from operating activities of $26.9 million in the year-ago same period. At the close of books on September 30, 2017, The Interpublic had a cash and cash equivalents balance of $704.9 million versus $1.10 billion at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Additionally, the Company's long-term debt increased to stand at $1.29 billion as on September 30, 2017, from $1.28 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Share Buyback

During Q3 FY17, the Company repurchased 4.7 million shares at an aggregate cost of $101.0 million and at an average price of $21.69 per share. Furthermore, the Company has repurchased as total of 9.4 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $216.0 million and at an average price of $22.92 per share during the first nine months of FY17.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Monday, November 06, 2017, The Interpublic Group of Cos.' stock price slightly rose 0.85% to end the day at $19.09. A total volume of 5.23 million shares were exchanged during the session. The Company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 23.63 and have a dividend yield of 3.77%. At Monday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $7.42 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily