Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: CIT Group Adjusted EPS Rocketed 88.8%

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended September 30, 2017, CIT Group's revenues decreased 5% to $593 million from $625 million in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, CIT Group's total interest income decreased 4.6% to $454 million from $475.7 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's total interest expense decreased 6.1% to $176.7 million from $188.2 million in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, CIT Group's total non-interest income decreased 6.5% to $315.6 million from $337.9 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating expenses decreased 8.5% to $277.3 million from $302.9 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, CIT Group's total non-interest expenses increased 6.5% to $459.8 million from $431.6 million in the same period last year.

During Q3 FY17, CIT Group's net income totaled $219.6 million from $131.5 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's diluted EPS increased 152% to $1.64 on a y-o-y basis from $0.65 in the same period last year. During Q3 FY17, CIT Group's adjusted net income increased 27.7% to $138.7 million on a y-o-y basis from $108.6 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 88.8% to $1.02 on a y-o-y basis from $0.54 in Q3 FY16. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.84.

Key performance metrics

During Q3 FY17, CIT Group's net finance margin was 3.53% compared to 3.51% in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, the Company's return on average common equity was 11.86% compared to 4.71% in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, CIT Group's net efficiency ratio was 57.8% compared to 58.6% in Q3 FY16.

Asset Quality

During Q3 FY17, CIT Group's net charge-offs increased 96% to $42 million from $21 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's provision for credit losses decreased 33% to $30 million from $45 million in Q3 FY16.

CIT Group's Segment Details

Commercial Banking - During Q3 FY17, the Commercial Banking segment's total interest income decreased 2.9% to $309.4 million from $318.6 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's total interest expense decreased 0.4% to $131.3 million from $131.8 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the segment's net finance margin was 4.16% compared to 4.21% in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's net charge-offs to average loans ratio was 0.39% compared to 0.38% in Q3 FY16.

Consumer Banking - During Q3 FY17, the Consumer Banking segment's total interest income decreased 12.3% to $92.2 million from $105.1 million in the same period last year. During Q3 FY17, the segment's net finance margin was 6.27% compared to 5.54% in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's net charge-offs to average loans ratio was 1.24% compared to negative 0.01% in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, CIT Group's cash and deposits decreased 53.9% to $3.11 billion from $6.75 billion on September 30, 2016. During Q3 FY17, the Company's total borrowings decreased 41.9% to $8.53 billion from $14.68 billion in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, the Company's investment securities increased 59.9% to $5.74 billion from $3.59 billion in Q3 FY16. As on September 30, 2017, CIT Group's deposits decreased 9.9% to $29.59 billion from $32.85 billion in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, CIT Group's book value per share was $54.25 compared to $55.45 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's tangible book value per share was $48.58 compared to $49.56 in the third quarter of 2016.

Stock Performance

CIT Group's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $45.95, marginally advancing 0.15%. A total volume of 721.59 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price rallied 28.35% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock gained 7.66% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a dividend yield of 1.39% and currently have a market cap of $6.10 billion.

