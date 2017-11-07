Global $4.84 Bn Livestock Monitoring & Management Market 2017-2021 - Key Players are DeLaval, GEA Farm Technologies, Lely, Afimilk, Allflex, SCR Dairy, Boumatic and Gallagher

DUBLIN, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Livestock Monitoring & Management Market - Analysis & Forecast (2017-2021) " report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global Livestock Monitoring & Management Market Anticipated to Reach $4.84 Billion by 2021

This growth is highly attributed to the rising awareness among government about the need to elevate livestock produce while taking care about the environment. The rising concerns over global food security and sustainability has facilitated heavy investments by governments across the world. The global livestock monitoring & management market is strongly motivated by the substantial support of the government in terms of investments, favourable initiatives and trade policies.

Moreover, the rapid penetration of IoT technology in the livestock farming practices has led to the enhancement in productivity level by minimizing the manual labor and providing efficient platform for proper management. Increasing implementation of cloud based software systems, wherein shared resources and data are provided to computers and other devices on demand, has fuelled the market for livestock management.

DeLaval, GEA Farm Technologies, Lely, Afimilk Ltd., Allflex Inc., SCR Dairy Inc., Boumatic LLC, and Gallagher Group, among others are some of the prominent players in the livestock monitoring & management market.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Scope & Research Methodology

1.1 The Livestock Monitoring & Management Market Research Methodology

1.1.1 Assumptions

1.1.2 Limitations

1.1.3 Primary Data Sources

1.1.4 Secondary Data Sources

1.1.5 Data Triangulation

1.1.6 Data Analysing & Market Estimation

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Overview of Market Growth Accelerators & Inhibitors

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Increasing Dairy Farm Size

2.2.2 Cost-effective Livestock Monitoring Solutions

2.2.3 Government Prioritizing Investments in Livestock Management

2.2.4 Growing Market Penetration of IoT Technology in Livestock Farming

2.2.5 Rising Focus on New Product Development and Innovation

2.3 Market Restraints

2.3.1 Requirement of Huge Capital Investment

2.3.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals in Emerging Economies

2.3.3 Environmental Issues Resulting from Livestock Farming

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.4.1 Significant Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

2.4.2 Rapid Development of Cattle Health Monitoring Solutions

2.4.3 Livestock Management Services to Display Healthy Market Prospects

3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Market Developments & Strategies

3.2 Opportunity Matrix

3.3 Country Share Analysis

3.4 Market Share Analysis

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.2 Livestock Monitoring & Management Technology Adoption Scenario

4.3 Industry Attractiveness

5 Global Livestock Monitoring & Management Market by Product Type

5.1 Assumptions for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Livestock Monitoring & Management Market

5.2 Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Livestock Monitoring & Management Market

5.3 Market Overview

5.4 Hardware & Systems

5.4.1 Sensors

5.4.2 RFID

5.4.3 GPS

5.5 Standalone Software

5.5.1 On-Cloud Delivery Model

5.5.2 On-Premise Delivery Model

5.6 Services

5.6.1 Integration & Deployment

5.6.2 Maintenance & Support

5.6.3 Other Services

6 Global Livestock Monitoring & Management Market by Animal Type

6.1 Cattle

6.2 Swine

6.3 Sheep & Goat

6.4 Poultry

6.5 Others

7 Global Livestock Monitoring & Management Market by Application

7.1 Milk Harvesting

7.2 Animal Health Monitoring & Comfort

7.3 Feeding Management

7.4 Heat Stress & Fertility Monitoring

7.5 Other Applications

8 Global Livestock Monitoring & Management Market by Region

9 Company Profiles



Afimilk Ltd.

Allflex USA Inc.

Inc. Boumatic LLC

Dairymaster

DeLaval

FBS Systems Inc.

Fullwood Ltd.

GAO RFID Inc.

GEA Group

Gallagher Group Ltd.

Lely S.a.r.l

Nedap N.V.

Quantified Ag

SCR Dairy Inc.

Sol Chip Ltd.

Sum-It Computer Systems Ltd

Valley Agriculture Software

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k88k7x/global_livestock





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716