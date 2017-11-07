LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) ("LivaNova" or the "Company"), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced Damien McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, and Thad Huston, Chief Financial Officer, will both participate in discussions during the 29th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference in New York and at the Berenberg European Conference 2017 in London.

The discussion at the Piper Jaffray conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, Nov. 28, and the discussion at the Berenberg conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Wednesday, Dec. 6. The Piper Jaffray discussion will be available to all interested parties through a live audiocast accessible via the Investor Relations section of LivaNova's website at www.livanova.com. Listeners should log on approximately 10 minutes in advance to ensure proper setup to receive the audiocast. A replay of the webcast will be available on the LivaNova website within 24 hours after the live presentation for 90 days after the event.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives of patients around the world. LivaNova's advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered in London and with a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide, the company employs more than 4,500 employees. LivaNova operates as three business franchises: Cardiac Surgery, Neuromodulation and Cardiac Rhythm Management, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy), Houston (U.S.A.) and Clamart (France), respectively.

