Matrix Visual Invests Significant Capital to Expand Their LED Inventory

Matrix Visual Recently Added a Number of State-of-the-Art LED Video Walls to Their Already-Impressive Inventory of Products

ORANGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2017 / After relentlessly scouring the globe for industry-leading LED manufacturers, Matrix Visual is excited to announce their brand new inventory of cutting-edge panels.

Already well known for the exceptional quality of their innovative LED displays, Matrix Visual has focused their efforts to "double down" on expanding rental and staging inventory. With the addition of several state-of-the-art LED video walls, they've raised the bar for putting on trendsetting shows.

Bringing in new, innovative products from ROE, InfiLED, and Unilumin, Matrix Visual wants to ensure they are offering only the best and broadest assortment of LED panels to their clients. With options now including LED floors, cylinders, corners, and fine pixel pitches, clients will have unlimited ways to bring their events to life in a way like never before, and all from one single vendor.

Check out the recently updated inventory at MatrixVisual.com/products.









Matrix Visual owner, Paul Motal, stated, "After meeting with the top global manufacturers and visiting our customers, it became clear that there is a big gap in the U.S. rental and staging market. No one manufacturer has the assortment needed to satisfy the growing demand for new, creative staging. Everyone is looking for the next 'wow factor.' This segment has always pushed the envelope in design and we need to continue evolving to satisfy that need."

Their assortment of LED floor panels is ideal for indoor and outdoor use at concerts, special events, and tradeshows, while the cutting-edge, LED flex panels give customers the ability to create a variety of curved displays with stunning visual flair. Matrix Visual is also excited about their inventory of 90-degree LED corners which are necessary for building vibrant pop-up displays, as well as the XL ROE carbon fiber panels, perfect for large outdoor concert needs.

Motal went on to say, "With the ever-changing, fast-paced LED panel rental and staging market, today's innovations can quickly become tomorrow's norm. To introduce customers to the latest technology available in LED video, Matrix Visual has been scheduling customized demonstrations to really show-off what these new products can do. Seeing is believing and these LED panels are nothing short of amazing."

About Matrix Visual:

Matrix Visual continues to be the premier supplier of state-of-the-art LED displays, bringing each client's vision to life with a perfect, cost-effective audio/visual experience delivered flawlessly every time, on time. For more information, please visit http://matrixvisual.com.

