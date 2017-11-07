Global Microscopy Devices Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.62%

DUBLIN, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global microscopy devices market to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% during the period 2017-2021.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global microscopy devices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of three types of microscopy devices, namely optical microscope, electron microscope, and SPM. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in nanotechnology research. Nanotechnology is the field of studying particles in the size range of 1-100 nm. Physicists insist that atoms and molecules of the smallest size can be manipulated and controlled to provide major breakthroughs in multiple fields such as materials science, engineering, biology, chemistry, and physics. Nanotechnology has augmented novel research applications and materials that have benefited multiple areas of research, and is likely to see immense growth in the near future.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing product penetration in the automotive industry. In the global automotive industry, the demand for high performance vehicles is increasing worldwide. With development of the global economy the disposable income of households is increasing and consumers are now able to afford high performance vehicles. The below graph indicates the increase in YoY percentage in disposable income of the global population.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High cost of sample preparation equipment. Sample preparation is an essential step for correct microscopic analysis as substances present in the sample may interfere with end results. However, since it is an important step it cannot be ignored and therefore, the high cost of equipment required to prepare samples fit for analysis is high which is hindering the growth of the overall microscopy devices market.

Key vendors

Bruker

JEOL

Thermo Fisher Scientific

ZEISS

Other prominent vendors

3B Scientific

ACCU SCOPE

ADVANTEST

Amscope

Aven Tools

B-nano

BudgetSensors

Celestron

Cole-Parmer

DELMIC

Delong America

Euromex

Huvitz

Ken-A-Vision

Keysight Technologies

Leica Microsystems

Magnus Analytics

Motic

NT-MDT

Olympus

Oxford Instruments

Parco Scientific

Park Systems

PEMTRON

Phenom-World

Radical Instruments

TESCAN

WITec

Yancy

