07.11.2017 | 18:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Devices Market 2017-2021 with Boston Scientific, Abbott, Medtronic, Cordis & Terumo Medical

DUBLIN, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Devices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Many factors contribute to the high incidence of CAD, for instance sedentary lifestyle, diabetes, high blood pressure, and excessive alcohol and tobacco consumption.

One trend in the market is technological advances. Over the past few years, PCI market is witnessing many technological advances/improvements, especially to develop next-generation coronary stents, EPDs, coronary guidewires, and PTCA catheters which caters the growing need from the patients and the physicians.

According to the report, one driver in the market is high incidence of CAD. CAD is the most common heart disease affecting millions of people globally. It is usually caused due to the plaque build-up on the walls of the arteries that carries blood to heart. Over the time, it completely blocks the blood vessel, thereby causing stroke. The narrowing of the arteries partially or totally is termed as atherosclerosis. The factors contributing to the CAD are sedentary life style, smoking, alcohol, high levels of cholesterol in blood and diabetes.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent government regulations. Medical devices regulations must be improved to ensure high quality, efficient; safe technologies reach patients. The growing number and modernization of medical devices have introduced new regulatory challenges.

Market Trends

  • Technological advances
  • Vendors' changing focus toward bioresorbable stents
  • Use of robotic PCI systems

Key vendors

  • Boston Scientific
  • Abbott
  • Medtronic
  • Cordis
  • Terumo Medical

Other prominent vendors

  • AMG International
  • ASAHI INTECC
  • B. Braun Melsungen
  • BioSensors
  • BIOTRONIK
  • BrosMed Medical
  • Claret Medical
  • Comed BV
  • Contego Medical
  • Elixir Medical
  • EPflex Feinwerktechnik
  • GaltNeedleTech
  • Lepu Medical
  • Meril Life Sciences
  • Merit Medical Systems
  • Optimed Medizinische Instrumente
  • ORBUSNEICH
  • Penumbra
  • RONTIS
  • SP Medical
  • STENTYS
  • Teleflex

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 08: Regional Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gbr2zt/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


