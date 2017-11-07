Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
|Date
|
Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|October 31, 2017
|266,774,937
| Theoretical number of voting rights:
266,774,937
| Number of exercisable voting rights*:
266,723,809
(*) After deduction of shares without voting rights
The variation of the total number of shares since the latest release of financial statements is reminded below:
|Total number of shares as at September 30, 2017
|266,769,301
|Exercise of stock options
|5,636
|Total number of shares as at October 31, 2017
|266,774,937
KEY FINANCIAL DATES:
- 2017 annual results: February 8, 2018
"Quiet period1" starts January 9, 2018
- 2018 first-quarter results: May 3, 2018
"Quiet period1" starts April 3, 2018
- General Meeting of Shareholders: May 30, 2018
ABOUT LEGRAND
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of more than €5 billion in 2016. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC 40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, Corporate Oekom Rating, Vigeo Euronext Eurozone 120, Europe 120 and France 20, and Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence.
(code ISIN FR0010307819).
http://www.legrand.com
*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.
http://www.legrand.com/EN/eliot-program_13238.html
1 All communication suspended in the run-up to publication of results.
