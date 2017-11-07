=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Erste Asset Management GmbH City: Wien Country: Österreich 4. Name of shareholder(s): Erste Asset Management GmbH, ERSTE-SPARINVEST Kapitalanlagegesellschaft m.b.H. 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 7.11.2017 6. Total positions ______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 4,03 % | 0,00 % | 4,03 % | 13.000.000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | | | | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ______________________________________________________________________________ | | Number of | | % of voting | | |__ISIN_Code__|_voting_rights_|_______________|_____rights_____|_______________| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | |_____________|(Sec_91_BörseG)|(Sec_92_BörseG)|(Sec_91_BörseG)_|(Sec_92_BörseG)| |AT000KAPSCH9_|________523.720|_______________|__________4,03_%|_______________| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|____523.720____|_______________|_____4,03_%_____|_______________| B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 1 BörseG ______________________________________________________________________________ | | | |Number of voting| | | | | | | | | | | |rights that may | | | Type of |Expiration Date |Exercise Period| be | % of voting | | instrument | | |acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|________________|_______________|___exercised____|______________| |_____________|________________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|________________|______________| B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 3 BörseG _____________________________________________________________________________ | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________| 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: _____________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares | other | | | No. | Name |controlled| held |instruments| Total of | | | | by No. |directly | held | both (%) | | | | | (%) | directly | | |______|_________________________|__________|__________|____(%)____|__________| | 1 |Erste Asset Management | | 3,91 %| | 3,91 %| |______|GmbH_____________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |ERSTE-SPARINVEST | | | | | | 2 |Kapitalanlagegesellschaft| 1 | 0,12 %| | 0,12 %| |______|m.b.H.___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: ERSTE-SPARINVEST Kapitalanlagegesellschaft m.b.H. ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Erste Asset Management GmbH. Diese Kapitalanlagegesellschaften (samt der Zweigniederlassung in der Erste Asset Management GmbH in Tschechien) verfolgen eine gemeinsame Stimmrechtspolitik für die von ihnen verwalteten Investmentfonds. Die in Punkt 8 angegebenen, gehaltenen Stimmrechtsanteile der Erste Asset Management GmbH und ERSTE-SPARINVEST Kapitalanlagegesellschaft m.b.H. werden nicht direkt, sondern von den Investmentfonds gehalten, die von der jeweiligen Verwaltungsgesellschaft verwaltet werden. Es handelt sich daher nicht um Beteiligungen der Verwaltungsgesellschaften. Wien am 7.11.2017 Further inquiry note: Hans Lang Investor Relations Officer Kapsch TrafficCom AG Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria Phone: +43 50 811 1122 E-mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

