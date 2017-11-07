Ranked Top 10 Most Promising Patient Monitoring Solution Providers

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2017) - Established medical electrocardiogram ("ECG") software and device manufacturer CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) ("CardioComm" or the "Company") today confirmed it has been recognized as one of the 10 Most Promising Patient Monitoring Solution Providers for 2017 by California-based technology magazine CIOReview.

The special edition award recognizes CardioComm's ability to influence patient monitoring technologies by tackling roadblocks for the delivery of reliable and credible data into healthcare delivery networks. The award notice will be distributed to 77,000 regular CIOReview Magazine subscribers including 18,000 members that opted in specifically for the 2017 special issue. A digital version of CardioComm's write up will be available on the CIOReview website which is visited by approximately 430,000 unique visitors each month. The CIOReview readership community is comprised of CEOs, CFOs, MDs and Directors of companies from the business community and bankers, brokers, consultants, lawyers and accountants from the corporate finance advisory community.

CardioComm has evolved as a leader in the remote medical diagnostic monitoring industry in supporting hospitals, medical call centers and doctors' offices, and is now seeing new and growing interest from patient monitoring and telemedicine platforms. Unlike its competitors, CardioComm holds unique distinctions as an FDA cleared, ISO certified and Health Canada approved company for the development, sale and marketing of "software as a medical device (SaaMD)". CardioComm's SaaMD complies with HIPAA standards, is device agnostic and provides a fully auditable end-to-end system for use in patient/physician communication protocols and for controlling computer or cloud-based systems to run any remote monitoring installation. Moreover, unlike its competitors, CardioComm owns its own source code allowing the Company to apply its proprietary technology to provide novel remote patient monitoring platform connectivity and data transmission solutions between patient, device, doctor and health plan decision makers. CardioComm also emphasizes the recording and use of raw data without the influence of deliberate pre-filtering or algorithm smoothing, practices that may be used to reduce file size, making ECG traces look more appealing and to save on data transmission costs. Use of such practices can alter the quality of data collected and prevent the option for true biological signals (data) to be remotely viewed by healthcare professionals.

CardioComm expects partnering with remote patient monitoring platforms as a new growth market for its technologies in 2018. Interest has grown as patient monitoring platforms move away from relying on non-medical software technologies and look to adopting solutions where quality conformity is in alignment with hospital medical systems. CardioComm has already reported growing market uptake as a trusted provider of software technologies in the deployment and support of high-volume mobile cardiac monitoring platforms from groups such as CareSpan, Cytta, Remote Diagnostic Technologies and VisioMed. Additionally, to move in tandem with market trends, CardioComm is now leveraging their medical compliance knowledge in developing multiple and simultaneous biosign monitoring solutions involving medical device grade smart shirts, patch devices and wrist worn sports bands.

CardioComm will be providing further updates respecting their medical and consumer ECG recording technologies and award updates. CardioComm has earned the ISO 13485 certification, is HPB approved, HIPAA compliant and holds clearances for the sale of the HeartCheck™ technologies from the European Union (CE Mark), the USA (FDA), China (CFDA) and Canada (Health Canada). To learn more about the CardioComm's products, please see the Company's websites www.theheartcheck.com and www.cardiocommsolutions.com.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions' patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-looking statements

