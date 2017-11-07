Expands digital services with leading bespoke interactive event software applications



Schiller Park, Ill., 2017-11-07 19:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSAV, a leading global provider of audiovisual and event technology services, has acquired Concise Ltd. ("Concise" or "Company"), one of the largest and most trusted providers of interactive live event software applications. The acquisition reinforces PSAV's commitment to deliver services that enhance meeting and event experiences with solutions that connect and inspire people.



Concise has served the live event industry for more than 20 years and has developed a proprietary advanced software platform that enables event planners to deliver more engaging experiences and capture actionable event intelligence. Its primary product, Chime, is an industry leading second-screen event application with broad functionality to stage interactive, engaging events. Additional capabilities include note-taking, polling, surveying, Q&A, dynamic personalized agendas, collaboration tools, and a document library. Concise's Chime Check-In solution provides event planners with a powerful onsite check-in app, complete with an easy-to-use seating planner tool.



"We're thrilled to partner with industry veterans who have developed incredible event application products with strong customer loyalty," said Mike McIlwain, President and CEO for PSAV. "Concise will help us address our customers' continued desire to leverage technology to improve audience engagement and event execution with a clear return on investment."



Phil O'Brien, CEO for Concise, said, "We are incredibly excited to be joining PSAV where our products can be introduced to tens of thousands of potential new customers and supported by talented professionals working in PSAV's 1500 venues. I am so proud of what our team has done thus far and look forward to combining forces with an industry leader who recognizes the importance of offering a strong digital solution."



Concise is headquartered in London, U.K. and serves clients globally from six offices on four continents. Phil O'Brien, Simon Mannes and James Shepheard-Walwyn will continue to lead Concise's talented team of more than 60 project managers, software engineers, designers, sales managers and technicians. The Company's dedicated in-house team of software engineers configures the application with custom branding, messaging and content for the unique needs of every event. The Chime software is available in a full-service format with on-site execution teams or via a cloud-based solution.



PSAV continues to execute on its strategy to provide event solutions that bring events to life. The acquisition of Concise is the second transaction in two months and the sixth since January 2015.



About Concise



Concise is a leading live event software technology company founded more than 20 years ago. It is known for providing bespoke interactive applications for live events of all sizes. Concise's clients consist of a broad range of well-known corporate customers and agencies. Concise is headquartered in London, U.K. with additional offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Singapore and Johannesburg. Visit us at concisegroup.com.



About PSAV



PSAV is a leading provider in the audiovisual and global event technology services industry delivering creative production, advanced technology and staging to help our customers deliver more dynamic and impactful experiences at their meetings, trade shows and special events. As the provider of choice at nearly 1,500 leading hotels, resorts and convention centers throughout the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, Europe and the Middle East, PSAV's customers comprise event organizers, corporations, trade associations and meeting planners. Our customers choose PSAV for its innovative and comprehensive service offerings, as well as our exceptional customer service from more than 8,800 highly trained staff across a global platform. Visit us at psav.com.



