Global Running Gear Market Report 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike & Skechers

The "Global Running Gear Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global running gear market to grow at a CAGR of 2.89% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Running Gear Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global sports footwear market is strongly competitive with the presence of numerous brands. There are distinct types of sports footwear based on different purposes such as athleisure, running shoes, court game shoes, cleats, gym and training shoes, and other sports footwear such as hiking shoes, aerobics shoes, golf shoes, and cricket shoes. Athleisure footwear is gaining popularity among consumer worldwide.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Product innovation leading to category premiumization. Product innovation plays a vital role in the running gear market. This is because it helps the company to differentiate its products from other players and improve the performance of the participants. Advanced technical fabrications, innovative product design, and product development position running gear products such as running footwear as premium-priced products.



At present, consumers demand innovative and high-quality products that are comfortable and could deliver high performance. Sports footwear is required for different sports such as basketball, football, rugby, trail running, golf, and other workouts and activities. Manufacturers introduce modern technology in running footwear category as per the requirements of a specific sport.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Adoption of social and digital media platform for effective marketing strategies. Digital and social media marketing are important marketing strategies for vendors to increase product and brand visibility. To compete in this intensely competitive market, it has become essential for manufacturers to develop, market, and promote their sports gear products through interactions with consumers on social media platforms. Consumers are engaged by market players using their innovative marketing campaigns on social media and digital platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, and Twitter.



Market Trends



Adoption of social and digital media platform for effective marketing strategies

Growing integration of shoe knitting technology

Customization and personalization of running footwear and apparel



Key vendors

Adidas Group

ASICS

New Balance

Nike

SKECHERS USA

Other prominent vendors

Amer Sports

Berkshire Hathaway

British Knights

Columbia Sportswear Company

Fitbit

Garmin

Kering (Puma)

NEWTON RUNNING

sequential brands group

The Rockport Group

Under Armour

VF Corporation

Wolverine World Wide



