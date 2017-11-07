Global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are BP, Gulf Interstate Engineering, Mott MacDonald, Saipem & TechnipFMC

DUBLIN, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global onshore oil and gas pipeline market to grow at a CAGR of 6.59% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new construction of pipelines and exclude operations and maintenance cost of pipelines.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rising global oil and gas demand. According to the US Energy Information Administration, global consumption of liquid fuel stood at 96.47 mbpd in 2016 compared with 86.43 mbpd in 2007. The US leads in global liquid fuel consumption with a total consumption of 19.2 mbpd, followed by China and India with 11.5 mbpd and 4.3 mbpd liquid fuel consumption, respectively.

Pipelines associated with the oil and gas business are utilized to transport a multitude of commodities such as crude oil, natural gas, and refined products over various distances. Onshore pipelines are constructed over land and may even stretch across different countries. Onshore pipelines may either be laid underground or above ground. Crude oil and natural gas are found in rock formations in the earth's crust. The depths at which oil and gas reservoirs occur can vary from a few meters to more than 40,000 feet. The valuable petroleum resources are extracted by drilling through the surface to the depths where the resources occur.





Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Increasing use of renewable energy. Renewables have now become competitive with fossil fuels and are being used as primary sources of energy in many countries. As per the Eurostat, the share of renewables in the gross primary energy consumption in the EU nations is expected to rise by 4% during 2015-2020, owing to supportive government regulations.



In 2016, renewable energy accounted for more than 50% share of the energy mix in many countries of Europe, including Norway, Iceland, and Sweden. This is owing to the imposition of stringent emission norms by the governments all across Europe.



Market Trends



Big data analytics in oil and gas industry

Satellite-based pipeline monitoring systems

Falling raw material prices

Key vendors

BP

Gulf Interstate Engineering

Mott MacDonald

Saipem

TechnipFMC

Other prominent vendors

Appalachian Pipeline Contractors

AUDUBON COMPANIES

BARNARD

Bechtel

Burrow Global

Campos EPC

Dominion Energy

Driver Pipeline Company

ENBRIDGE

GAIL ( India )

) General Electric

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Kinder Morgan

MasTec

Michels

MPG Pipeline Contractors

PLH Group

Snelson Companies

The Williams Companies

TransCanada

WorleyParsons

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Regional Landscape



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vv4svs/global_onshore



