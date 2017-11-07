Global Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Continental, LeddarTech, Quanergy Systems & Velodyne LIDAR

DUBLIN, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive LIDAR sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 37.38% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rapid progress in autonomous vehicles. Almost all the OEMs and tier-I players are working toward automated driving, and aggressive steps are being taken toward achieving levels 3 and 4 in vehicle automation, which places LIDAR at an advantageous position among the sensor suites for autonomous vehicles. It is a fact that none of these sensors will attain obsolescence during the forecast period, but the move toward levels 3 and 4 will drive the global automotive LIDAR sensors market despite current high costs. Majority LIDAR penetration in premium segment cars will be seen in 2018.

One trend in the market is intelligent transportation. The demand for connectivity in cars is powering a revolution in the automotive industry. Several new technologies are increasingly being integrated into vehicles to suit the current and future demands. The evolution from an infotainment feature to telematics, ADAS, and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) or vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2X) is progressing rapidly. In every evolving concept or technology safety remains a top priority.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lower volume of production of LIDAR sensors resulting in higher cost. Though the current high-cost model will have a less impact in the long run (or beyond the forecast period), it poses a major challenge at present. Data-based evidence indicates that the cost is likely to drastically drop due to mass production as confirmed by several value chain participants, such as Quanergy Systems, Osram, and Velodyne LIDAR. These vendors have announced plans to reduce the costs of LIDAR. However, current low volumes of LIDAR impact the challenges associated with cost pressures faced by OEMs.



Key vendors

Continental

LeddarTech

Quanergy Systems

Velodyne LIDAR

Other prominent vendors

Bosch

Delphi Automotive

DENSO

First Sensor

HELLA

Ibeo Automotive Systems

Novariant (AgJunction)

Phantom Intelligence

PulsedLight (Garmin)

Teledyne Optech

Trilumina

Valeo

Innoviz

Facet Technology (Google)

Xenomatix

Princeton Lightwave

Neptec Design Group

TetraVue



