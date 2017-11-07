Regulatory News:

In accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) reports the following share repurchase transactions for the period 30 October 2017 to 3 November 2017.

Aggregate table by trading day and market

Name of the

issuer Identity code of the issuer Trading day Identity code of the

financial instrument Aggregate daily

volume (in number of

shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the

shares Identity code of the

stock exchange (MIC

code) TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 30/10/2017 GB00BDSFG982 21 200 EUR 23.0262 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 30/10/2017 GB00BDSFG982 15 000 USD 26.9295 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 31/10/2017 GB00BDSFG982 18 400 EUR 23.1882 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 31/10/2017 GB00BDSFG982 12 400 USD 27.1169 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 01/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 17 000 EUR 24.0159 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 01/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 12 100 USD 27.9866 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 02/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 17 000 EUR 24.2693 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 02/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 12 100 USD 28.2650 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 03/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 17 000 EUR 24.4132 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 03/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 12 100 USD 28.4808 XNYSE

Detailed information related to the share repurchases (transaction-by-transaction details) are available on the website of TechnipFMC at http://investors.technipfmc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254471&p=irol-sharerepurchase.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 40,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107006308/en/

Contacts:

TechnipFMC

Investor relations

Matt Seinsheimer, Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Vice President Investor Relations

Email: Matt Seinsheimer

or

James Davis, Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Email: James Davis

or

Media relations

Christophe Belorgeot, Tel: +33 1 47 78 39 92

Vice President Corporate Communications

Email: Christophe Belorgeot

or

Delphine Nayral, Tel: +33 1 47 78 34 83

Manager Public Relations

Email: Delphine Nayral

or

Lisa Adams, Tel: +1 281 405 4659

Senior Manager Digital Communications

Email: Lisa Adams