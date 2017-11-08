Achievement Demonstrates Continued Commitment to Customers for Security, Availability, Processing, Integrity and Confidentiality



WATERTOWN, Mass., 2017-11-08 00:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced that it has received the SOC 2 Type II attestation report.



The completion of this engagement provides evidence that Mimecast has a strong commitment to maintaining stringent and effective operating controls and processes for the security, availability, confidentiality and processing integrity of its customer services and associated systems.



The SOC 2 Type II attestation report, issued by Coalfire Controls, LLC, an independent CPA firm, confirms that Mimecast has met the standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants [AICPA].



Coalfire tested the operational effectiveness of controls implemented by Mimecast for the Trust Services Principles for Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, and Confidentiality.



The report confirms Mimecast's commitment to the most rigorous security, confidentiality, availability, and processing integrity standards and procedures in the industry. Mimecast offers trust-based services to its customers, and by communicating the results of this audit, they can be assured of their reliance on Mimecast's controls.



"Trust and compliance commitments are critical for Mimecast customers and we are dedicated to providing service and data security assurance alongside our Legendary Customer Success initiatives," said Marc French, Chief Trust Officer, Mimecast. "Our new attestation with the SOC 2 Type II standard demonstrates Mimecast's enduring commitment to ensuring the security and continuity of our critical customer operations."



For a full list of Mimecast's attestations, certifications and assessment reports, please visit the Mimecast Trust Center.



