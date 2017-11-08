New Position Reinforces Commitment to Local Markets

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today revealed an expanded Asia-Pacific (APAC) Market Advocacy Innovation Research function with the announcement of a new senior hire, Danielle Henderson.

Based in Sydney, Henderson will be responsible for implementing market advocacy and innovation research activities in the APAC region. She assumes this new role which was created in response to the continued growth across the region and to expand the existing Market Advocacy Innovation Research services offered by global teams across APAC.

At Northern Trust, the Market Advocacy and Innovation function drives interaction with key industry bodies, regulators and governments to positively influence market change in line with the organization's strategic direction. The function also supports new opportunities to accelerate profitable business growth while promoting the next-generation enterprise operating model for Northern Trust's clients.

Henderson joins Northern Trust from Kairos Enterprises where she was an independent consultant, advocating for market infrastructure development for the Australian securities industry. Previously, she was general manager for ASX's Clearing Services where she led the market wide move to T+2 settlements She has 20 years of industry experience across the global securities and market infrastructure sectors and holds a Master in Business Administration from Melbourne University and an honours degree in Economics from Sydney University.

"As innovation continues apace in the custody and funds administration sector, we are delighted to appoint Danielle to this new role to further boost Northern Trust's advocacy and innovation capabilities in the region," said William Mak, president of APAC for Northern Trust.

Justin Chapman, global head of Market Advocacy Innovation Research said: "The APAC region is experiencing a transformational period of change in the light of new technologies, and Danielle's deep market experience will ensure we continue to harness the opportunities to offer our clients the next generation operating model and products."

