Raisio plc Interim Report 8 November 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Finnish time



RAISIO'S NET SALES INCREASED BY ALMOST 6% IN JULY-SEPTEMBER



July-September 2017



-- The Group's comparable net sales increased by 5.8%, totalling EUR 108.8 (102.8) million. -- The Group's comparable EBIT was EUR 13.0 (14.0) million, accounting for 12.0 (13.6)% of net sales. -- Brands Division's comparable EBIT totalled EUR 10.6 (11.1) million, accounting for 15.0 (16.2)% of net sales. -- Raisioagro's EBIT was EUR 3.3 (2.3) million, accounting for 7.9 (6.1)% of net sales.



January-September 2017



-- The Group's comparable net sales totalled EUR 305.5 (340.9) million. -- The Group's comparable EBIT was EUR 36.7 (38.7) million, accounting for 12.0 (11.3)% of net sales. -- Brands Division's comparable EBIT totalled EUR 34.9 (36.7) million, accounting for 16.2 (14.9)% of net sales. -- Raisioagro's EBIT was EUR 4.2 (3.7) million, accounting for 4.2 (3.6)% of net sales.



CEO's review



"Raisio Group's third-quarter net sales were almost six per cent up from the comparison period. Net sales were driven by Benecol and fish feed business. This year's now ending farming season was one of the best ever in Raisioagro's fish feed business. Benecol's growth was boosted by the good sales development of consumer products in Finland and increased deliveries of plant stanol ester to licensing partners especially in Asia. In addition, the higher world market prices in sterols, Benecol product raw materials, and the currency impact of the weakening British pound were offset by price increases.



Raisio's EUR 13.0 million EBIT was a reasonable performance in a situation where the UK's confectionery business profitability continued to weaken. Raisio will continue to work resolutely to address the operational and commercial challenges at the Leicester confectionery plant. This will, however, take clearly longer than expected. The Healthy Food and Czech confectionery businesses continued their good performance. EBIT for both Benecol and Raisioagro improved with increased net sales.



Raisio is again a net debt free company with a strong cash flow. The company seeks growth especially for its Benecol and Healthy Food businesses with good profitability. Raisio's agile product and brand development, and expansion to new markets and product categories enable organic growth. Raisio will also grow through acquisitions".



Raisio Group's key figures



7-9/ 7-9/ 1-9/ 1-9/ 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Result -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net sales M€ 108.2 102.8 344.7 340.9 436.3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change in net sales % 5.2 -23.5 1.1 -14.4 -16.3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Items affecting comparability M€ 0.6 0.0 -39.2 0.0 0.0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comparable net sales M€ 108.8 102.8 305.5 340.9 436.3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change in comparable net sales % 5.8 -23.5 -10.4 -14.4 -16.3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBIT M€ 13.0 13.9 35.0 17.4 28.9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBIT % 12.0 13.6 10.2 5.1 6.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Items affecting comparability M€ 0.0 0.1 1.6 21.2 21.8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comparable EBIT M€ 13.0 14.0 36.7 38.7 50.7 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comparable EBIT % 12.0 13.6 12.0 11.3 11.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depreciations M€ -2.8 -2.6 -8.2 -8.7 -11.3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Impairment M€ 0.4 0.5 -28.9 -16.5 -16.1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depreciations and impairment, in total M€ -2.4 -2.1 -37.1 -25.1 -27.4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Items affecting comparable depreciations M€ -0.4 -0.5 28.9 16.5 16.1 and impairment -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comparable depreciations and impairment M€ -2.8 -2.6 -8.2 -8.7 -11.3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA M€ 15.4 16.0 72.1 42.6 56.3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Items affecting comparable EBITDA M€ 0.4 0.6 -27.3 4.8 5.7 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comparable EBITDA M€ 15.8 16.6 44.8 47.3 62.0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial items M€ -0.8 -0.5 -1.4 -2.4 -2.2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings per share (EPS) € 0.06 0.07 0.14 0.06 0.12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comparable earnings per share (EPS) € 0.06 0.07 0.18 0.19 0.25 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance sheet -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity ratio % - - 69.6 63.1 66.8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net gearing % - - -3.9 13.1 8.5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net interest-bearing debt M€ - - -11.9 39.8 26.7 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity per share € - - 1.93 1.93 1.99 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investments M€ 1.6 5.1 9.9 13.4 18.3 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



OUTLOOK FOR 2017



Raisio revised its 2017 outlook in the stock exchange release published on 21 July 2017. For the full year 2017, the company estimates its comparable EBIT to be approximately EUR 45 million. The outlook revision was due to the prolonged operational and commercial problems at the UK confectionery business, lower than expected profitability and weakening of the pound against the euro. Exchange rates will continue to significantly affect Raisio's net sales and EBIT.



In line with the renewed strategy, Raisio continues to invest in brands, product concepts, sales and marketing, to streamline its operations and expand into new markets in Europe. This will pave the way for future growth and success.



RAISIO PLC



Heidi Hirvonen Communications and IR Manager tel. +358 50 567 3060



Further information: Pekka Kuusniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 50 537 3883 Antti Elevuori, CFO, tel. +358 40 560 4148 Heidi Hirvonen, Communications and IR Manager, tel. +358 50 567 3060



Raisio will publish the Financial Statement Bulletin on 12 February 2018.



The interim report has not been audited.





Raisio plc



Raisio is an international food and feed company focusing on wellbeing and profitable growth. The core of Raisio's strategy consists of plant-based, healthy and responsible branded products. Benecol is an international success story in cholesterol lowering. Our well-known local brands include Elovena, Nordic, Fox's and Pedro as well as cattle feed Maituri and Baltic Blend fish feeds. We promote sustainable food chain and develop innovations to enhance wellbeing. Raisio plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2016, the Group's net sales totalled EUR 436 million and comparable EBIT was EUR 50.7 million. The Group employs some 1,400 people. For more information on Raisio go to www.raisio.com/en



Distribution Nasdaq Key media www.raisio.com



