Flow Traders NV: FLOW TRADERS ENTERS FX MARKET WITH MARKETFACTORY

FLOW TRADERS ENTERS FX MARKET WITH MARKETFACTORY

NOVEMBER 8, 2017, AMSTERDAM and NEW YORK

Flow Traders (https://www.flowtraders.com/), a leading global technology-enabled liquidity provider specializing in exchange traded products (ETPs), and MarketFactory (https://www.marketfactory.com/), an industry-leading FX technology platform, announced today a partnership that will enable investors to trade FX directly with Flow Traders on FX trading venues across the globe.

Flow Traders has a long history of trading FX as part of its hedging strategies, and identified the opportunity to further expand its role in the FX market. MarketFactory's API product, Whisperer (https://www.marketfactory.com/products/), underpins Flow Traders' strategic ambitions to become a leading liquidity provider in FX.

"Given our in-depth knowledge combined with evolving technology, now is the time to open up as a liquidity provider to FX markets," said Robbert Sijbrandij, Head of FX, Flow Traders. "In the new regulatory landscape, Flow Traders will continue to contribute to fair and transparent markets. This cooperation will enable counterparties to directly trade FX more effectively and efficiently than ever before, creating a more level playing field for investors."

Flow Traders chose to partner with MarketFactory as they are the top connectivity provider in FX, with access to over 70 FX global trading venues, and their technology is best-in-class.

"We are thrilled to be helping Flow Traders grow and expand into the $5.1 trillion daily foreign exchange market," said Darren Jer, CEO, MarketFactory. "By managing the software connectivity for Flow Traders, we're hoping they can focus on the critical risk management, hedging and trading activities.

About MarketFactory

MarketFactory is a financial technology company focused on providing software solutions to the foreign exchange industry. Our platform powers foreign exchange trading that seamlessly connects to 70+ foreign exchange markets, reduces latency and enables risk monitoring. Currently, MarketFactory partners with over 100 banks, funds and ECNs/brokers/exchanges. MarketFactory is backed by FirstMark Capital and private investors. For more information, please visit www.marketfactory.com (http://www.marketfactory.com) or follow us @MarketFactory.



Contact

Ashley Binford

MarketFactory

press@marketfactory.com (mailto:press@marketfactory.com)

646-779-3701



About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading global technology-enabled liquidity provider specializing in exchange traded products (ETPs). Flow Traders provides continuous liquidity in ETP markets, while seeking to stay market neutral at all times and without having directional opinions. Investors benefit from our activities due to increased liquidity, higher execution quality and lower overall trading costs. As such, we contribute to more efficient and transparent securities markets. Flow Traders provides liquidity in over 5,000 ETP listings across the globe, tracking all underlying asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies with access to 104 trading venues in 36 countries. Flow Traders has been named Europe's number one ETF Market Maker at the Annual Global ETF Awards for the last ten consecutive years - 2007 until 2016, and Asia-Pacific's number one ETF Market Maker for five out of the last six years - 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016. Flow Traders is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, with trading offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and New York, covering all time zones. Flow Traders' shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, please visit: www.flowtraders.com (http://www.flowtraders.com) .



Contact

Flow Traders N.V.

Serge Enneman / Investor Relations Officer

+31 20 7996799

investor.relations@flowtraders.com

