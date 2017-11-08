Ageas: Ageas reports 9M 2017 result

Continued excellent operating performance

9M 2017 Net Result The Insurance net result increased by 16% to EUR 686 million from EUR 591 million (excluding the Hong Kong operations, which were divested in 2016). Including Hong Kong, last year's Insurance net result amounted to EUR 803 million

General Account net result of EUR 326 million negative versus EUR 686 million negative

Group net result improved to EUR 360 million from EUR 118 million Inflows Group inflows (at 100%) at EUR 27.1 billion , up 10% (including 3% negative foreign exchange impact)

Group inflows (Ageas's part) at EUR 11.2 billion, up 3% (including 2% negative foreign exchange impact)

Life inflows up 13% to EUR 22.4 billion and Non-Life inflows down 2% to EUR 4.7 billion (both at 100%) Operating

Performance Combined ratio at 94.9% versus 97.0%

Operating Margin Guaranteed at 106 bps versus 97 bps

Operating Margin Unit-Linked at 26 bps versus 21 bps

Life Technical Liabilities of the consolidated entities at EUR 74.2 billion and stable compared to the end of 2016 Balance Sheet Shareholders' equity at EUR 9.2 billion or EUR 46.02 per share versus EUR 9.6 billion or EUR 46.56 per share end 2016

Insurance Solvency II ageas ratio at 194% and Group Solvency II ageas ratio at 193%

General Account Total Liquid Assets at EUR 1.7 billion versus EUR 1.9 billion at the end of 2016



Q3 2017 Belgium Sustained excellent operating performance UK Improved third quarter results in a difficult post-Ogden market Continental

Europe Outstanding performance across the business, especially in Portugal Asia Growth in new business and renewal premiums remained good and continued to drive results across the region General

Account Additional provision of EUR 100 million for the potential Fortis settlement

All 9M 2017 figures are compared to the 9M 2016 figures unless otherwise stated.

Ageas CEO Bart De Smet said: "We are very satisfied with the strong nine-month and third quarter results. The results show that we are delivering against the promises in our Ambition 2018 strategic plan. The combined ratio, margins in guaranteed Life, return on equity and solvency all exceed our targets.

The strong results are driven by an excellent operating performance across all segments, both in Life and Non-Life. In the UK, the results are still affected - as forecast - by the residual impact of the Ogden discount review, but we see an improved performance in the third quarter as a first result of our restructuring plan.

We also see an increase in innovative products and services across all operating companies in the Group, where digitisation and a continued strong focus on the customer play a dominant role.

With regard to the potential Fortis settlement, Ageas took an additional provision of EUR 100 million which allows us to address the Amsterdam Court of Appeal's main concerns on the initial proposal. In the meantime the Court has extended the filing period by eight weeks, providing us with an opportunity to continue to work on an amended and balanced agreement together with all parties until 12 December 2017."





Read the full press release (http://hugin.info/134212/R/2148013/823930.pdf)



Source: Ageas via Globenewswire


