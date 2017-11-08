sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

41,25 Euro		-0,055
-0,13 %
WKN: A1J1DR ISIN: BE0974264930 Ticker-Symbol: FO4N 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
AGEAS SA/NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGEAS SA/NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,98
41,475
08:06
41,10
41,50
08:01
08.11.2017 | 07:40
(6 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Ageas: Ageas reports 9M 2017 result

Continued excellent operating performance

9M 2017
Net Result
  • The Insurance net result increased by 16% to EUR 686 million from EUR 591 million (excluding the Hong Kong operations, which were divested in 2016). Including Hong Kong, last year's Insurance net result amounted to EUR 803 million
  • General Account net result of EUR 326 million negative versus EUR 686 million negative
  • Group net result improved to EUR 360 million from EUR 118 million
Inflows
  • Group inflows (at 100%) at EUR 27.1 billion, up 10% (including 3% negative foreign exchange impact)
    Group inflows (Ageas's part) at EUR 11.2 billion, up 3% (including 2% negative foreign exchange impact)
  • Life inflows up 13% to EUR 22.4 billion and Non-Life inflows down 2% to EUR 4.7 billion (both at 100%)
Operating
Performance
  • Combined ratio at 94.9% versus 97.0%
  • Operating Margin Guaranteed at 106 bps versus 97 bps
  • Operating Margin Unit-Linked at 26 bps versus 21 bps
  • Life Technical Liabilities of the consolidated entities at EUR 74.2 billion and stable compared to the end of 2016
Balance Sheet
  • Shareholders' equity at EUR 9.2 billion or EUR 46.02 per share versus EUR 9.6 billion or EUR 46.56 per share end 2016
  • Insurance Solvency II ageas ratio at 194% and Group Solvency IIageas ratio at 193%
  • General Account Total Liquid Assets at EUR 1.7 billion versus EUR 1.9 billion at the end of 2016


Q3 2017
Belgium
  • Sustained excellent operating performance
UK
  • Improved third quarter results in a difficult post-Ogden market
Continental
Europe
  • Outstanding performance across the business, especially in Portugal
Asia
  • Growth in new business and renewal premiums remained good and continued to drive results across the region
General
Account
  • Additional provision of EUR 100 million for the potential Fortis settlement

All 9M 2017 figures are compared to the 9M 2016 figures unless otherwise stated.

Ageas CEO Bart De Smet said: "We are very satisfied with the strong nine-month and third quarter results. The results show that we are delivering against the promises in our Ambition 2018 strategic plan. The combined ratio, margins in guaranteed Life, return on equity and solvency all exceed our targets.

The strong results are driven by an excellent operating performance across all segments, both in Life and Non-Life. In the UK, the results are still affected - as forecast - by the residual impact of the Ogden discount review, but we see an improved performance in the third quarter as a first result of our restructuring plan.

We also see an increase in innovative products and services across all operating companies in the Group, where digitisation and a continued strong focus on the customer play a dominant role.

With regard to the potential Fortis settlement, Ageas took an additional provision of EUR 100 million which allows us to address the Amsterdam Court of Appeal's main concerns on the initial proposal. In the meantime the Court has extended the filing period by eight weeks, providing us with an opportunity to continue to work on an amended and balanced agreement together with all parties until 12 December 2017."


Read the full press release (http://hugin.info/134212/R/2148013/823930.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ageas via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)