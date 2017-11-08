Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), a catalyst for digital transformation, is hosting an interactive virtual event on Thursday, 16 November to help organizations to adapt to rapidly evolving customer expectations. At Axway SPARK 2017, Axway will share insights into how organizations can unlock business value from a vast array of data sources to transform the customer experience and drive the most immersive and memorable interactions imaginable.

Every minute of every day, people have new experiences good and bad, physical and virtual, immersive and shallow, memorable and fleeting. Each time they encounter a great customer experience, expectations immediately rise for their experiences everywhere else. To help IT teams, developers and business executives meet these ever-increasing demands, Axway will demonstrate how organizations can better co-innovate and co-create to build a customer experience network By leveraging the data circulating across a vast array of internal and external data sources within the different ecosystems of employees, suppliers, partners, and developers, enterprises can raise the bar on customer experience.

Axway SPARK 2017 will kick off with a special TV-style report with interviews of over 10 experts from inside and outside of Axway covering hot topics such as ransomware prevention and recovery, the growing challenges related to managing complex API ecosystems, trends in digital file transfer, app development, analytics, the Axway AMPLIFY Fall launch, and more. Following the newscast attendees will be able to dive into three track sessions covering the business, technical and industry value propositions of a customer experience network.

Date/Time: Thursday, November 16, 2017 at the following times: United States: 10:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m. EST United Kingdom: 15:00 19:00 GMT Central Europe: 16:00 20:00 CET

Thursday, November 16, 2017 at the following times: Featured Guests: Gain insights from a variety of global thought leaders: Jean-Marc Lazzari, CEO, Axway Mary Wardley, VP, CRM Applications Software, IDC Dominic Anschutz, One Commercial Partner Team, Microsoft David Nour, CEO, The Nour Group, Inc.

Gain insights from a variety of global thought leaders:

Registration : Register now: https://www.axway.com/spark

Partners sponsoring Axway SPARK 2017 include AXIOMATICS, Carahsoft, Cognizant, Infosys, Microsoft, MIRACLE Software Systems, Propelics Shockoe, Sopra Banking Software, Sopra Steria.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) is a catalyst for transformation. With Axway AMPLIFY, our cloud-enabled data integration and engagement platform, digital leaders anticipate, adapt and scale to meet rising customer expectations. Our unified, API-first approach connects data from anywhere, expands collaboration, fuels millions of apps and delivers real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, we help make the future possible for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more, visit www.axway.com

