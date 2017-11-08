Application example of Intelligent Video Analysis System



TOKYO, Nov 8, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - PT. Hitachi Asia Indonesia, a branch of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced the launch of an Intelligent Video Analysis System for Indonesia. This system analyzes facial images captured by security cameras to identify persons of interest in real time.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HitachiIntelligentVideoAnalysisSystem.jpgApplication example of Intelligent Video Analysis SystemSecurity efforts in public spaces have heightened across many countries. In Indonesia, there is a growing demand for measures to ensure and enhance safety in urban areas and large-scale facilities such as airports, sea ports, office buildings, schools, shopping malls, and other public areas. To meet these needs, systems that use security camera footages to detect suspicious individuals have gradually become more commonplace. However, it can be difficult for these systems to identify specific persons if the images were taken in the dark, or if the person is very far from the camera. In light of such challenges, there is a need to improve the identification rate of photos.This system launched will quickly extract images of the same individual by performing similar-image searches and comparing facial images acquired from security cameras to a database of accumulated facial images in real time. Utilizing Hitachi's proprietary high-speed search technology for similar images(1), this system can extract similar images even if the image captured differs from the original. For instance, the person of interest can still be identified if the brightness of the image or the angle of the person's face captured is different. Users of this system can also display results by filtering data according to image data, camera ID and time frame, which reduces manual work and improves monitoring efficiency and accuracy. Furthermore, searches for images taken immediately before or after the captured image can be done.By introducing this system to the monitoring operations of public or large-scale facilities, the investigation of persons of interest can be made more efficient and monitoring tasks can be enhanced. Through the provision of this system via vendors and partners, PT. Hitachi Asia Indonesia hopes to contribute to a stronger security and crime prevention scene in public spaces to create a safe and secure society.(1) The high-speed similar image search technology was developed by Hitachi. This technology manages similar images by grouping them together, allowing them to be read quickly and comprehensively.About Intelligent Video Analysis SystemThis system can quickly extract images of an individual through similar-image searches conducted across a database of accumulated facial images. This system analyzes facial images acquired by security cameras, and identifies, in real time, individuals specified in advance by the user.Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2017 JAKARTAHitachi will hold the "Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2017 JAKARTA" on November 8 at Raffles Jakarta, Indonesia, where the Intelligent Video Analysis System will be exhibited.About Hitachi Asia Ltd.Hitachi Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., is headquartered in Singapore. With offices across seven Asean countries - Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam - the company is focused on its Social Innovation Business to answer society's challenges. Hitachi Asia and its subsidiary companies offer a broad range of information & telecommunication systems, power systems, social infrastructure & industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, home appliances and others. For more information on Hitachi Asia, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.sg.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2014 (ended March 31, 2015) totaled 9,761 billion yen ($81.3 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.