Planview unveils Planview Enterprise One, launching a new era of Work and Resource Management

New product line is first to collapse PPM, EA, and collaborative work management into a unified enterprise solution that accelerates innovation and delivery

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Planview/sup> Enterprise One is the first enterprise solution designed to unify a broad set of work and resource management (WRM) domains to help break down organizational silos, bring teams together, and accelerate the strategy-to-delivery process. Planview Enterprise One empowers global enterprises to launch the disruptive, interconnected customer experiences demanded in today's world of digitalization. Going beyond point solutions for project portfolio management, enterprise architecture, and collaborative work management, Planview Enterprise One orchestrates strategic execution enterprise-wide across all work and resources.

"At Moffitt Cancer Center, we made the decision to break down the silos of our business by merging information from three disciplines: enterprise architecture, IT governance, and project management to form a single pane of glass from which to make decisions," said John McFarland, director of IT Business Management at Moffitt Cancer Center. "With Planview Enterprise One, we now can have one solution that fully supports our vision and business strategy and provides the integrated view that streamlines our processes and establishes a portfolio-based governance structure."

To bring new strategies to life, advance digital transformation initiatives, and drive innovation, C-level executives and their teams must quickly iterate and adapt to changing market conditions, all at a faster rate and with constrained resources. As the leader in work and resource management, Planview is uniquely positioned to converge portfolio and resource management, capability and technology management, and collaborative work management into one solution that does it all.

"Planview Enterprise One represents a major milestone in bringing our work and resource management platform vision to life," said Patrick Tickle, Planview chief product officer. "We are committed to fulfilling the broadest range of work and resource solutions from enterprise, to mid-tier, to team. Planview Enterprise One redefines our most comprehensive enterprise offering and is the culmination of one of the largest R&D investments in company history."

Planview Enterprise One converges Planview Enterprise/sup> and Planview Troux/sup> into a singular product line with a common user experience that encompasses portfolio and resource management and capability and technology management. Planview Enterprise One also includes work collaboration to help teams effectively work together across geographical, cultural, and organizational boundaries. The solution's disruptive pricing model incorporates the entire solution into unified user roles. For the first time, this radically simplified pricing makes the complete power and broad set of capabilities of Planview Enterprise One accessible enterprise-wide like never before.

With the launch of Planview Enterprise One, release 15 is now available.

Planview Enterprise One release 15 - Portfolio and Resource Management expands the ways organizations can plan and execute work with the introduction of new iterative work management. The release also expands how customers can leverage Microsoft Power BI across their implementation, and features performance improvements and customer-driven enhancements.

Planview Enterprise One release 15 - Capability and Technology Management signals a new direction for modeling with a Microsoft Visio-based approach. Additionally, a new enterprise node visualization allows organizations to see work and resources like never before with dynamic, configurable views of relationships and impacts across portfolios. The release also includes new FastTrack reports, and enhancements to the user experience and administration.

About Planview

As the global leader in work and resource management, Planview makes it easier for all organizations to achieve their business goals. We provide the industry's most comprehensive solutions designed for strategic planning, portfolio and resource management, product innovation, capability and technology management, and collaborative work management. Our solutions span every class of work, resource, and organization to address the varying needs of diverse and distributed teams, departments, and enterprises. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Planview's 700 employees serve more than 3,000 customers worldwide through a culture of innovative technology leadership, deep market expertise, and highly engaged communities. For more information, visit http://www.planview.com/.

