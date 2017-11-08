MRI Software Announces New Fixed Asset Accounting Solution for Real Estate Sector

MRI Fixed Assets enables real estate owners and operators to meet audit regulations, achieve compliance, and increase the ROI of their fixed assets

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software solutions, today announced MRI Fixed Assets, a new fixed asset accounting solution for the real estate sector. MRI Fixed Assets is a a comprehensive solution for real estate owners and operators to better manage accounting, meet audit regulations, improve compliance, and increase the ROI of their assets.

"Regulations for fixed asset accounting continue to grow more complex, and organisations with real estate interests need solutions that can automate and simplify compliance," said Charles McDowell, Vice President of Commercial Solutions and Client Experience at MRI Software. "MRI Fixed Assets builds upon the proven history of our recent acquisition, Real Asset Management, to easily address these ever-changing requirements. Our solution enables compliance with common accounting standards, including IFRS and UK GAAP. And, because it is linked with our Version X Financials platform, it provides a modern, intuitive user experience that leverages the full power of MRI."

MRI Fixed Assets allows organisations to manage, track and record all changes to an asset's status, from its physical location to the history of how it has been used. The application readily enables depreciation forecasts, manages the valuation of assets, and calculates depreciation for any period or range of periods across multiple books and multiple currencies. MRI Fixed Assets can be integrated with barcoding, RFID and other electronic readers to enable asset audits.

Available via MRI's Version X platform, MRI Fixed Assets shares integrated data and common work processes with the core financial management platform, giving users the benefits of increased automation within a single, intuitive experience. The solution is flexible and can be used in conjunction with other accounting and property management systems - including the Horizon and Qube PM platforms from Qube Global Software, also recently acquired by MRI Software, providing the sector with even more freedom to choose the right solutions for their business.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of innovative real estate software applications and hosted solutions. MRI's comprehensive and flexible technology platform coupled with an open and connected ecosystem meets the unique needs of real estate businesses-from property-level management and accounting to investment modeling and analytics for the global commercial and residential markets. A pioneer of the real estate software industry, MRI develops lasting client relationships based on nearly five decades of expertise and insight. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI liberates real estate companies to elevate their business and gain a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

Contact Information:

Jeff Miller

LEWIS

mrisoftware@teamlewis.com

541-207-3461

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/599518/MRI_Logo_RGB.jpg