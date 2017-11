JinkoSolar has achieved yet another efficiency world record, hitting 23.45% with its p-type monocrystalline PERC cell technology. The record has been confirmed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Just a few weeks after setting its last world record for mono-PERC efficiency, JinkoSolar has pushed even further, and hit 23.45% conversion efficiency from a mono-PERC cell. This represents the fifth cell or module record set by Jinko ...

