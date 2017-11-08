The U.S. microinverter specialist posted losses of $6.9 million in the third quarter but did manage to increase its revenue sequentially by 3% to $77 million.

Enphase Energy, the California-headquartered microinverter specialist, has posted losses of $6.9 million for the third quarter (Q3) of the year, narrowing its losses after posting a net loss of $12.1 million in Q2, and a net loss of $18.8 million in Q3 last year.

Allied to this relatively positive direction was a 3% growth in revenue for Q3 against Q2 to $77 million, based ...

