Chubb announces the appointment of Barry Beard as Head of Global Services and Complex Multinational UK&I

LONDON, Nov. 8,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Chubb today announced the appointment of Barry Beard as Head of Global Services and Complex Multinational UK&I.

In this newly-created role, Barry willlead and manage Chubb's multinational network and services for the UK&I and be responsible for helping clients deal with complex multinational captive programmes. To achieve this he will utilise Chubb's broad product portfolio, advanced technology and regulatory compliance expertise, along with its network of local operations and partners in more than 190 countries.

Barry has more than 20 years of insurance industry experience and is moving from his current role as Head of Credit Management for Chubb's European, Eurasia & Africa and Asia Pacific divisions. In his Chubb career, he has worked in both London and Philadelphia, gaining in-depth knowledge and contributing to building Chubb's multinational capabilities, technology and thought leadership. Prior to joining ACE in 2004, Barry worked for Sedgwick (now Marsh), Thomson Financial and then A.M. Best, as a senior credit risk analyst.

Barry will be based in London and the appointment is effective immediately. He will report directly to Suresh Krishnan, Head of Global Accounts Division Chubb Europe.

Suresh Krishnan, Head of Global Accounts Division, Chubb Europe, said:

"I am very pleased to welcome Barry to this key leadership role. His appointment demonstrates our commitment to invest in our multinational servicing capabilities and to grow our portfolio of complex captive multinational programmes.Barry is a seasoned industry professional. His extensive credit management and finance background along with strong client relationship skills, combined with Chubb's infrastructure, systems, operations and overall service proposition will produce fit-for-purpose solutions for our clients and brokers.

"Barry will work closely with Remy Massol, Multinational Director, Continental Europe and Ana Thomas, Global Services Manager, Continental Europe, and together they will bring seamless and consistent delivery of Chubb's multinational services capabilities for European multinational clients and brokers."

