Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Valeant Pharma Sells Sprout Pharma's Subsidiary Back to Original Shareholders

Research Desk Line-up: IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl. Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE: VRX) ("Valeant"), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=VRX. The Company announced on November 06, 2017, that its affiliate has signed an agreement to sell the Sprout Pharmaceuticals subsidiary to a buyer who is affiliated with former shareholders of Sprout. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Drug Delivery industry. Pro-TD has currently selected IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. (NASDAQ: IPCI) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on October 10, 2017, its financial results for Q3 2017 which ended on August 31, 2017. Tune in to our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl. when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on VRX; also brushing on IPCI. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=VRX

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=IPCI

Commenting on the divestment, Joseph C. Papa, Chairman and CEO of Valeant, said:

"Returning Sprout to its former owners will enable us to further streamline our portfolio and reduce complexity in our business. As we transform Valeant, we are focusing our resources on our core businesses to best serve our shareholders, customers and patients. These areas include eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology."

Terms of divestment

While divesting Sprout to its former shareholders, Valeant's only consideration is that it would receive a 6% royalty on global sales of ADDYI for the first 18 months after the completion of the transaction. The deal also released Valeant from all obligations listed in the original agreement with Sprout. These obligations included matters like sharing of future profits with the former shareholders and other conditions like the commitment to spend on certain marketing and promotional expenses related to ADDYI, etc.

In addition, the agreement sought that all legal disputes between Sprout's former shareholders and Valeant be dismissed with prejudice. This would prevent future chance of litigation. In November 2016, the former shareholders of Sprout had filed a lawsuit against Valeant in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware, alleging that the pharma company did a second-rate job marketing and developing drug candidate ADDYI.

As per the terms of the divestment, Valeant will also provide a $25 million loan to the shareholders acquiring Sprout to fund initial operating expenses. The transaction is expected to close before end of Q4 2017 subject to shareholders and regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

Reasons for Divestment

Valeant had acquired Sprout, women's sexual health Company and its main drug ADDYI® (flibanserin) in August 2015 in a $1 billion deal. The deal was signed within days of Sprout getting FDA approval for the drug. It was also the only approved and commercialized product of Sprout. ADDYI is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for Hypoactive (low) Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) in women who have not gone through menopause. ADDYI is a non-hormonal oral pill taken once daily at bedtime. ADDYI has demonstrated improvements in desire for sex, reducing distress from the loss of sexual desire and increasing the number of satisfying sexual events.

Valeant had high expectations from ADDYI, given that there were very few similar products available in the markets for women. Valeant made all necessary efforts including spending of at least $200 million to market and promote the product. However, the actual sale of the drug was way below expectations. The low sales had affected the payment of royalties to the former shareholders and this had prompted them to file a lawsuit against Valeant. The former shareholders had alleged that Valeant failed to commercialize the drug ADDYI in a proper way, set the price of the drug very high, approximately $800 per month. Another factor that played a major indirect role was Valeant's top executives and its mail order pharma distribution Company being embroiled in a fraud case which saw the exit of its former CEO Michael Pearson in March 2016.

The current divestment is part of Chairman and CEO Joseph Papa's efforts to turnaround the debt laden Company and bring it back on the growth track. Joseph Papa took over the leadership of the Company in April 2016 after the exit of its former CEO Michael Pearson. He has been doggedly taking various steps to improve the Company's performance and reduce its debt. This included raising of funds to reduce its debt obligations by divesting of non-core assets and businesses.

Last Close Stock Review

On Tuesday, November 07, 2017, Valeant Pharma's stock closed the trading session at $14.10, surging 17.11% from its previous closing price of $12.04. A total volume of 68.91 million shares were exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 11.78 million shares. In the last three months and previous six months, shares of the Company have rallied 0.21% and 11.20%, respectively. The stock currently has a market cap of $4.94 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily