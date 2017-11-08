Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: UMB Financial's EPS Increased 22.5%

Research Desk Line-up: Heartland Financial USA Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended September 30, 2017, UMB Financial's total revenue increased 7.3% to $245.16 million from $228.31 million in Q3 FY16. Total revenue was below analysts' expectations of $256.5 million.

During Q3 FY17, UMB Financial's total interest income increased 19.5% to $157.90 million from $132.04 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's total interest expense increased 134.2% to $17.04 million from $7.27 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's net interest income increased 12.8% to $140.86 million from $124.77 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, UMB Financial's net interest margin was 3.16% compared to 2.87% in the same period last year.

During Q3 FY17, UMB Financial's total non-interest income increased 0.7% to $104.31 million from $103.54 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's salaries & employee benefits expenses was $99.75 million compared to $99.40 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's net occupancy expenses increased 0.5% to $11.29 million for the reported quarter from $11.22 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, UMB Financial's legal and consulting expenses increased 31.7% to $5.84 million from $4.44 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, UMB Financial's total non-interest expenses increased 4% to $171.82 million from $165.21 million in the same period last year.

During Q3 FY17, UMB Financial's net income increased 23.9% to $48.87 million on a y-o-y basis from $39.42 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's diluted EPS increased 22.5% on a y-o-y basis to $0.98 from $0.80 in the same period last year. During Q3 FY17, UMB Financial's adjusted net income increased 21.9% to $48.93 million on a y-o-y basis from $40.14 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 20.9% to $0.98 on a y-o-y basis from $0.81 in Q3 FY16. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.93.

Credit Quality

During Q3 FY17, the Company's net charge-offs increased 50.2% to $10.91 million from $7.26 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, UMB Financial's net loan charge-offs to total average loans ratio was 0.40% compared to 0.28% in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, UMB Financial's provision for loan losses decreased 11.5% to $11.50 million from $13.00 million in the same period last year.

UMB Financial's Segment Details

Bank - During Q3 FY17, the Bank segment's net interest income increased 12.6% to $137.33 million from $121.96 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's income from continuing operations increased 23.6% to $43.88 million from $35.49 million in Q3 FY16.

Asset Servicing - During Q3 FY17, the Asset Servicing segment's net interest income increased 25.8% to $3.53 million from $2.80 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's income from continuing operations increased 26.9% to $4.99 million from $3.93 million in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, UMB Financial's net loans increased 6.8% to $10.90 billion from $10.20 billion on September 30, 2016. During Q3 FY17, the Company's long-term debt increased 0.8% to $76.07 million from $75.42 million in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, the Company's total investment securities decreased 2.4% to $7.25 billion from $7.43 billion in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, UMB Financial's total deposits increased 4% to $16.00 billion from $15.38 billion in Q3 FY16.

As on September 30, 2017, UMB Financial's common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 12.18% compared to 11.75% in the third quarter of 2016.

For the reported quarter, the Company's efficiency ratio was 67.25% compared to 69.91% in Q3 FY16.

On October 24, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.28 per share quarterly cash dividend, payable on January 02, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 08, 2017.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Tuesday, November 07, 2017, UMB Financial's stock slipped 2.44%, ending the trading session at $70.92. A total volume of 299.89 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 179.24 thousand shares. The Company's stock price surged 2.60% in the last three months and 14.35% in the previous twelve months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 19.78 and has a dividend yield of 1.55%. The stock currently has a market cap of $3.54 billion.

