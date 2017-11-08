Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Japanese Patent Office Issued New Patent to Alexion Pharma's Soliris; Extending Patent Protection into 2027

Research Desk Line-up: Bio-Techne Post Earnings Coverage

The Company is pursuing corresponding patent applications in other regions and countries, including Europe. Alexion is also pursuing patent applications for pending additional indications of Soliris, such as for the treatment of refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).

What is Soliris® (Eculizumab)?

Soliris® (eculizumab) is a first-in-class terminal complement inhibitor discovered, developed, and commercialized by Alexion, and the world's first approved terminal complement inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with PNH, aHUS, and gMG. Alexion and Soliris have received some of the pharmaceutical industry's highest honors for the medical innovation in complement inhibition, the Prix Galien USA (2008, Best Biotechnology Product) and France (2009, Rare Disease Treatment).

Patent will Enhance Alexion's Global Portfolio of Intellectual Property Protection for Soliris

Ludwig Hantson, Chief Executive Officer of Alexion, stated that the Company is pleased that the JPO has granted an additional patent for Soliris, enhancing Alexion's global portfolio of intellectual property protection for this novel complement inhibitor. He added that the Company continues to serve patients in Japan and invest in additional research and development for Soliris®, and is also looking forward to work with other jurisdictions around the world to further strengthen its patent portfolio.

USPTO Issued Three US Patents for Soliris®

On August 15, 2017, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued three US Patents, directed to the composition of matter of Soliris®, pharmaceutical formulations of eculizumab, and methods of treating paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) with eculizumab, respectively, which will expire in 2027.

The new composition of matter patent is directed to the full-length amino acid sequence of eculizumab and covers molecules that contain the same sequence. The new formulation patent is directed to pharmaceutical compositions that contain eculizumab, independent of their intended use. The new method of use patent is directed to treating PNH with eculizumab, and supplements other patents that are directed to treating atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) and other complement-mediated diseases with eculizumab.

FDA Approved Soliris for Treatment of Patients with gMG

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Soliris® as a treatment for adult patients with gMG, who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AchR) antibody-positive on October 23, 2017. In the Phase-3 REGAIN study and its ongoing open-label extension study, Soliris® demonstrated treatment benefits for patients with anti-AchR antibody-positive gMG who had previously failed immunosuppressive treatment and continued to suffer from significant unresolved disease symptoms.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Founded in 1992, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering life-transforming therapies for patients with devastating and rare diseases. The Company's three highly innovative therapies treat patients with five severe and ultra-rare diseases. Headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, Alexion employees around the world serve patients in approximately 50 countries.

Last Close Stock Review

On Tuesday, November 07, 2017, Alexion Pharma's stock closed the trading session at $117.42, climbing 1.28% from its previous closing price of $115.94. A total volume of 1.87 million shares were exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.76 million shares. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 52.49 and currently have a market cap of $26.18 billion.

