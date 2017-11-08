Copenhagen, 2017-11-08 13:40 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No. 21/2017



ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading global provider of facility services, has scheduled the release of its financial results and its Annual General Meeting on the following dates in 2018:



22 February 2018 Annual Report 2017



11 April 2018 Annual General Meeting



9 May 2018 Interim Report for Q1 2018



16 August 2018 Interim Report for Q2 2018



8 November 2018 Interim Report for Q3 2018



Any shareholder who has a proposal concerning specific business to be transacted at the Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 11 April 2018 must submit such proposal(s) to the Board of Directors secretariat no later than Tuesday 27 February 2018. Proposals must be sent by letter to ISS A/S, Board of Directors secretariat, att.: Corporate Secretary Tamilla Vahman, Buddingevej 197, DK-2860 Søborg, Denmark, or by email to legal@group.issworld.com.



For investor enquiries Nicholas Ward, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 3817 6251 Martin Kjær Hansen, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3817 6431 Louisa Grue Baruch, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3817 6338



For media enquiries Lena Stennicke, Head of Media Relations, +45 38 17 65 03



About ISS The ISS Group was founded in Copenhagen in 1901 and has grown to become one of the world's leading Facility Services companies. ISS offers a wide range of services such as: Cleaning, Catering, Security, Property and Support Services as well as Facility Management. Global revenue amounted to DKK 79 billion in 2016 and ISS has more than 490,000 employees and activities in more than 70 countries across Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America and Pacific, serving thousands of both public and private sector customers. For more information, visit www.issworld.com.



ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056 ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS1145526585, ISIN XS1330300341, ISIN XS1145526825, XS1673102734



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=652098