MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/17 -- Bee Vectoring Technologies (the "Company" or "BVT") (TSX VENTURE: BEE) announced today that it was recently selected to present at two major industry events:

-- BVT Business Manager for EAME (Europe, Africa, Middle East), Christoph Lehnen, presented successful development results at the ABIM 2017 in Basel, Switzerland. -- BVT Marketing Manager, Ian Collinson, presented to an attending crowd of growers and crop consultants at the Biocontrols East trade conference in Orlando, Florida.

BVT took center stage at the ABIM 2017 (Annual Biocontrol Industry Meeting) where Christoph Lehnen presented its technologies and successful trials in the plenary. ABIM is the premier international meeting of the biological controls industry, and this year a total of 1046 delegates representing more than 500 companies from over 50 countries across the globe attended. BVT's crop protection system continued to experience keen interest from potential international partners across the industry.

At the Biocontrols East trade conference, Ian Collinson was selected to present during the "Biocontrol Products You Need To Know For 2017" session. The trade conference was part of a week long event, together with the semi-annual BPIA (Biological Products Industry Alliance) industry meeting. In attendance were hundreds of notable growers, registration officials, and industry representatives who gathered to discuss opportunities within the biological sector. BVT hosted a booth to demonstrate the specifics of the BVT technology and discuss its value proposition with attending growers and potential industry partners.

"BVT's commercialization strategy continues to progress quickly and attending industry events such as these are incredibly valuable in deepening existing relationships and in establishing new ones. As evidenced by a growing number of requests to deliver presentations at respected industry events, we are experiencing ever-increasing interest and validation in key market areas," said Ashish Malik, CEO of BVT. "In core US territories our focus is to market to growers ourselves, while internationally we are developing a select network of strategic partners who can market the system into their local markets. The presentations made by Ian and Christoph were extremely well received, and expertly laid out the major benefits BVT's technology has for growers worldwide."

About Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.

BVT has developed and owns patent-pending bee vectoring technology that is designed to harmlessly utilize bumblebees and honeybees as natural delivery mechanisms for a variety of powdered mixtures comprised of organic compounds that inhibit or control common crop diseases, while at the same time enhancing crop vigor and productivity. This unique and proprietary process enables a targeted delivery of crop controls using the simple process of bee pollination to replace traditional crop spraying, resulting in better yields, superior quality, and less impact on the environment without the use of water or disruptions to labour.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.beevt.com.

