OTTAWA, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/17 -- Nuvyyo, maker of the Tablo DVR for cord cutters, today announced widespread availability of its next-generation Tablo DUAL 64GB OTA DVR hardware at a new, lower MSRP of $219.99 USD or $289.99 CAD.

Tablo DUAL is the first networked OTA DVR to include onboard recording storage, which makes it even easier for cord cutters to discover, record, and stream live broadcast programs from their HDTV antenna, right out of the box.

TV lovers can purchase the Tablo 64GB DUAL OTA DVR online at:

BestBuy.com

Amazon.com and Amazon.ca

Walmart.com

NewEgg.com

Frys.com

TabloTV.com

Cord Cutters can also pick up the latest Tablo today in select bricks-and-mortar retail stores in the US including:

Best Buy

Micro Center

Fry's Electronics

Tablo DUAL can stream or record up to two OTA TV channels at once. Unlike other antenna DVRs on the market, Tablo DUAL uses Ethernet or dual-band WiFi to connect your antenna to your home network. This makes it easy for cord cutters to optimize placement of their antenna for ideal OTA signal reception and also enables Tablo DUAL to deliver live or recorded TV programs to any device, anytime, anywhere.

"The number of people abandoning traditional pay TV subscriptions has exploded more than 33 per cent1 over the past year, which has led to significant growth in consumer demand for cord cutting devices like Tablo," said Grant Hall, CEO of Nuvyyo, "We are excited to be working with some of the largest, most recognizable brands in electronics retailing, to bring flexible and cost-effective cord cutting solutions like Tablo OTA DVRs into homes across North America."

Pricing and Availability

Tablo DUAL 64GB OTA DVR is available today at a new lower MSRP of $219.99 USD and $289.99 CAD. Visit tablotv.com/store/ for links to all Tablo products and retailers.

About Nuvyyo

Nuvyyo, based in Ottawa, Canada, was founded in 2010 with the vision of mobilizing the home media experience for consumers in the U.S. and Canada. Building on its first mobile media streaming system, in 2014, the company launched Tablo, the Whole-Home OTA DVR system that combines the functionality of a DVR with the convenience and mobility of software apps for smartphones, tablets, computers, streaming set-top-boxes, and internet-connected gaming platforms, making it easy to discover, watch and record free over-the-air (OTA) HDTV anywhere, anytime, on any device. For more information, visit www.tablotv.com.

