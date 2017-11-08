iomart Consultancy SystemsUp Migrates UK Law Firm to Microsoft Azure and Office365

LONDON, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Digital transformation consultancy SystemsUp has been selected by Farrer & Co LLP to deliver wide-ranging technology transformation across the firm using Microsoft Azure.

For the next two years SystemsUp will work in partnership with Farrer & Co to enhance productivity and user experience across the organisation by moving it to a secure Azure hybrid cloud platform and a collaborative next generation desktop environment based on Office 365 and Windows 10. A key element of this will be the delivery of the guidance and change management required to fully exploit these technologies as both organisations believe that to be become digital in delivery there is a requirement to evolve knowledge, skills and processes in a carefully planned manner.

Neil Davison, IT Director for Farrer & Co, said: "With our IT infrastructure and environmental systems reaching the end of their useful life, we were presented a rare opportunity to replace every part of our infrastructure with an entirely new, next generation IT platform which would help us transform service delivery. SystemsUp were selected due to their unparalleled understanding of Azure and the quality of every team member we met."

Whilst Farrer & Co are a firm with a rich history they are also willing adopters of new technology, with a cloud and mobile first strategy dating back to 2013.The move to Azure with the help of SystemsUp is the next stage of that journey.

Nick Martin, Managing Director of SystemsUp, said: "We are delighted and excited to be working with Neil and his team at Farrer & Co on the delivery of excellent technology that will deliver real results in terms of modern, forward thinking solutions that will underpin performance improvement right across their organisation. By exploiting Microsoft's cloud technology in the right way we can bring them significant business outcomes and positive change."

SystemsUp helps clients across the public and private sector to get the best out of collaborative solutions and cloud services to enable real business transformation. It is part of iomart (AIM: IOM), the managed cloud services company.

About SystemsUp

SystemsUp is a highly regarded professional services company that delivers outstanding cloud consultancy services and successful digital transformation engagements in the public and private sectors. Our clients range from high profile government departments, FTSE 100 and global blue chip companies, to smaller specialist organisations and application vendors across all markets. SystemsUp is part of iomart Group Plc (AIM: IOM), one of the UK's leading independent cloud and data centre managed service providers. www.systemsup.co.uk

About Farrer & Co

Farrer & Co is an independent law firm with a rich history. A centuries-long tradition of advising private families, individuals and charitable institutions is today complemented by our work with businesses and entrepreneurs, from asset managers and sports bodies to media groups.

We look to be the market leader in our chosen areas of expertise, advising clients on the contentious and non-contentious legal, business and personal issues they face.

Our reputation and success is based on the goodwill of numerous close client relationships. We are trusted advisers, acting in our clients' long-term interests and paying careful attention to quality and personal service. www.farrer.co.uk

