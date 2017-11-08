WALTHAM, Mass., 2017-11-08 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will present at the Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference on November 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 a.m. EST).



The presentation will be web cast and accessible through the investor relations section of the Company's web site, http://ir.minervaneurosciences.com.



