Original-Research: SYGNIS AG - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu SYGNIS AG Unternehmen: SYGNIS AG ISIN: DE000A1RFM03 Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno) Empfehlung: BUY Kursziel: 3.30 EUR Kursziel auf Sicht von: End FY 2018 Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann Organic and Acquisitive Growth in Sales and Results; Critical Mass Reached for Sales Success; High Upside Potential Present SYGNIS AG further accelerated its ongoing acquisitive growth with its takeover of Innova Bioscience in 2017. It is anticipated that the acquisition of Cambridge (UK)-based Innova will result in an expansion of the product range in the protein marking field, a procedure of great significance in protein measurement. Based on its own data, Innova is one of the leading providers in the field, with a product spectrum of over 300 products (patented in 24 countries). With this acquisition, SYGNIS AG now clearly has much greater coverage of work flow in genetics and protein research. With its Innova acquisition, SYGNIS AG is pressing forward with the acquisitive growth strategy that it began in financial year 2016. By taking over Expedeon Holdings Ltd., the company absorbed a business already active in the proteomics area, combining the two life science areas of genetics and proteomics. SYGNIS AG had already acquired C.B.S. Scientific, a system provider in electrophoresis, by the end of 2016. Not least through the acquisition of Innova, SYGNIS AG has now reached a critical mass both in terms of product level and company size, enabling the company to participate in R&D-market potential. Additional potential lies particularly in the diagnostics area, especially in the increasing use of personalised medicine. A trend is basically becoming visible in which NGS (next generation sequencing) applications, and so also the technologies offered by SYGNIS AG, are increasingly shifting away from research into the high-volume clinical area. Based on the increased market potential, the current strongly enhanced product range and the initial integration of Innova Bioscience Ltd., revenue in the range of EUR7-8 million will be achieved in this financial year, after revenue of EUR1.79 million in financial year 2016. In the first nine months of 2017 SYGNIS AG saw total revenue of EUR5.34 million (previous year: EUR0.98 million). We anticipate a sustained upward trend in revenue in the coming years, and predict revenue of EUR16.67 million in 2019. Break-even should take place in 2018, as the extraordinary effects related to the acquisition will weigh down on results for this financial year. We foresee break-even as early as the fourth quarter of 2017 in operational cash flow. On this basis, we have updated our DCF valuation model and established a new fair value of EUR3.30 per share (previously: EUR3.70). In particular, the capital increase carried out in relation to the Innova acquisition at a price of EUR1.38 and the effects from the related dilution effect will have a negative impact on share price. Altogether, the declared fair company value rose to EUR153.14 million (previously: EUR139.27 million). Based on the current price level of EUR1.49, our previously issued BUY rating remains unchanged. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/15845.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen Jörg Grunwald Vorstand GBC AG Halderstraße 27 86150 Augsburg 0821 / 241133 0 research@gbc-ag.de ++++++++++++++++ Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach §34b Abs. 1 WpHG und FinAnV Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,6a,7,10,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm +++++++++++++++

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

ISIN DE000A1RFM03

AXC0233 2017-11-08/15:06