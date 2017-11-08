The Innovation Awards Recognize Patient Entrepreneurs for Their Innovative and Disruptive Ideas for Management of Diabetes Using Consumer, Medical Devices, or Healthcare Information Technologies



COPENHAGEN, Denmark, 2017-11-08 15:19 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patient Entrepreneur and Founder & CEO of Med Angel BV, Amin Zayani was named the recipient of the 2017 Lyfebulb-Novo Nordisk Innovation Award for his work in addressing the management of diabetes and received a grant of $25,000. Amin Zayani was selected from a group of twelve finalists (which can be found here) after dozens of Award submissions were received from 25 countries. In addition, Linh Le, represented by Malcolm Nason, of Bonbouton and Jen Horonjeff of Savvy Cooperative received second and third place in the competition, and were awarded $15,000 and $10,000 respectively. The winners were selected by an international panel of judges.



The Summit jury was comprised of Magnus Persson, MD, PhD, a board professional, Professor John Nolan, Special Advisor to the President of EASD, Shaukat Sadikot, MD, President of the International Diabetes Foundation, Shomit Ghose, Partner at Onset Ventures (and the jury Chairman), and Vanessa Pirolo, a patient representative. Mr. Ghose, states:



"Diabetes is a global health issue affecting a diverse population. The Lyfebulb-Novo Nordisk Innovation Summit brought together diverse solutions from global innovators. As a venture capitalist, it was exciting for me to see all of the disruptive solutions that came forward."



Amin Zayani, who took first place, described his reaction at being announced the winner:



"This prize represents a lot of recognition for our company's mission and we are raising awareness of the importance of properly storing insulin at home. When one of the world leaders in making insulin recognizes the problem as well, it consolidates our case. I'm so happy and proud, this prize motivates me to continue what I'm doing."



The Lyfebulb-Novo Nordisk Summit and Award spotlights outstanding Patient Entrepreneurs' innovative ideas to disrupt the future management of Diabetes via consumer products, medical devices, or healthcare information technologies. The twelve finalists attended the 2017 Lyfebulb-Novo Nordisk Innovation Summit November 6-8, 2017 hosted by Novo Nordisk A/S in Copenhagen, Denmark, which provided a unique opportunity for visibility and recognition in this highly competitive arena. For more information please visit Lyfebulb's website.



Dr. Karin Hehenberger, CEO and Founder of Lyfebulb states:



"This year's Lyfebulb-Novo Nordisk Innovation Summit in Diabetes saw an increase in number of applications from a wider range of countries than last year. The interaction with the 12 finalists proved rewarding for all parties involved, including the distinguished jury, invited guests, Novo Nordisk, and Lyfebulb leadership. We congratulate the three winners chosen by our diverse jury. We believe, however, that all of the finalists have promising futures in this space, and above all, show that their personal 'lived experiences' are strong value-adds to the businesses they are building. Lyfebulb's concept of empowering patient entrepreneurs and to bridge industry with patient communities was clearly validated through this Summit."



Senior Vice President for Novo Nordisk Device R&D Kenneth Strømdahl adds:



"Entrepreneurial spirit is fueled by great ideas and passion, and patient communities provide vital insights into how we can foster patient-driven innovation. It was a great pleasure to engage with the 12 finalists and there is no doubt that we are all working towards the same goal to ultimately defeat diabetes."



For more information, please visit Lyfebulb's website.



About Lyfebulb



Lyfebulb is a business focused on bridging patient communities with industry, and providing a strong voice to people living with chronic disease by empowering patient entrepreneurs and patient ambassadors. See www.lyfebulb.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Karin Hehenberger LinkedIn, and Lyfebulb LinkedIn.



About Novo Nordisk



Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 90 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat other serious chronic conditions: haemophilia, growth disorders and obesity. Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 42,000 people in 77 countries and markets its products in more than 165 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube



