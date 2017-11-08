Vieremä, Finland, 2017-11-08 16:03 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ponsse Plc Managers' Transactions November 8, 2017



Ponsse Plc - Managers' Transactions



Ponsse Plc has received the following disclosure on November 6, 2017:



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Matti Kylävainio Position: Board Member Issuer: Ponsse Oyj LEI: 7437000IQJS6ZC1FR041



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 7437000IQJS6ZC1FR041_20171106164554_3



Transaction date: 2017-10-23 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009005078 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction Details (1): Volume: 560 Volume weighted average price: 26.90 EUR



Vieremä November 8, 2017



PONSSE OYJ



FURTHER INFORMATION CFO Petri Härkönen, tel. +358 50 409 8362



