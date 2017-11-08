Global SD-WAN Provider ranked #15 out of top 50 industry disruptors, amongst Uber, Airbnb, Slack, Dropbox, and ahead of Pinterest



SAN MATEO, Calif., 2017-11-08 16:22 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka, the leading global SD-WAN provider, has been named among the world's most successful and fastest-growing companies in LinkedIn's "Top Companies - Startups: The 50 industry disruptors you need to know now" list. Aryaka is the first and only SD-WAN provider on the list and ranks 15th for its unique business vision and disruption of the legacy networking and connectivity companies. Aryaka joins the company of tech unicorns such as Uber, Airbnb, Lyft, Dropbox, Slack, and Pinterest.



"Organizations often spend a fortune investing in telecommunications infrastructure from the likes of AT&T and Verizon," said Daniel Roth, Editor-In-Chief of LinkedIn, "Aryaka Networks, a SD-WAN provider, is disrupting those telecom giants by providing a networking option that eliminates hardware and helps control costs with a pay-as-you-use model. The end result is seamless connectivity that's optimized for cloud-based applications and global access."



Aryaka's high-ranking on the list is based on the billions of actions of LinkedIn's more than 500 million members. List rankings were based on user activity that pointed to employee growth, job seeker interest via views and applications, member engagement with the company and its employees - and how well the startups pulled talent from other top companies.



"Our ranking on this list and the fact we are the only SD-WAN provider recognized by LinkedIn is a testament to our position in the market - and the importance of our services to global enterprises. We're truly revolutionizing the way businesses deliver mission-critical applications across distributed regions and connect offices and employees around the world," said Shawn Farshchi, President and CEO of Aryaka. "This points to Aryaka's ability to provide a revolutionary and disruptive SD-WAN solution with a global private network that enables IT organizations to deliver any application anytime anywhere in the world, unlike Internet-based solutions that are only suitable for local or regional deployments."



Deployed by over 700 global enterprises, Aryaka has one of the fastest growing global SD-WAN solutions on the market today, delivering improved and stable performance for cloud and on-premises applications to enterprise datacenters, branch offices, and remote or mobile employees worldwide. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN has quickly become the only viable MPLS replacement solution for global enterprises requiring alternatives to legacy WAN infrastructures for mission-critical application delivery.



For information about Aryaka, visit www.aryaka.com.



About Aryaka Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.



To learn more, visit www.aryaka.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.



Aryaka Media Contact



Shehzad Karkhanawala Director of Marketing Aryaka 408-273-8420 pr@aryaka.com